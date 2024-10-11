Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Creigh Riepe performs ‘Beautiful Things’ by Benson Boone on ‘The Voice’

Singer-songwriter Creigh Riepe performed Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” during the blind auditions on “The Voice.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Creigh Riepe competing in 'The Voice'
Creigh Riepe competing in 'The Voice.' Photo Credit: Griffin Nagel, NBC.
Creigh Riepe competing in 'The Voice.' Photo Credit: Griffin Nagel, NBC.

Singer-songwriter Creigh Riepe performed Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” during the blind auditions on “The Voice.”

He really took his time, especially in the beginning, and he was able to move his audience on an emotional level, as he captured the essence of the song’s lyrics.

Riepe maintained solid control of his rich, rumbling voice throughout the performance, and he was able to display his wide range as a vocalist and recording artist. “Beautiful Things” was a fitting song choice for him.

A Nashville, Tennessee, resident, Riepe really impressed the judges during the chorus of the song, which resulted in two coaches, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire, turning their chairs for him.

Being a country artist at heart, Riepe went with the genre’s queen Reba, who was the obviously choice for him.

Ironically enough, Riepe revealed that Reba was the first concert he ever saw.

Creigh Riepe competing in 'The Voice'
Creigh Riepe competing in ‘The Voice.’ Photo Credit: Griffin Nagel, NBC.

This is a soaring version of “Beautiful Things” that Benson Boone would be proud of himself, not only as an artist and vocalist, but as a songwriter as well (since Riepe brought out the rawness and authenticity of the lyrics).

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Creigh Riepe will do well and go far in “The Voice” competition. He has all it takes to make it to the finals among all the other talented contestants.

Creigh Riepe’s rendition of “Beautiful Things” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Creigh Riepe, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Beautiful Things, benson boone, Country, Creigh Riepe, gwen stefani, reba, singer-songwriter, the voice
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes

Tech & Science

Are you listening? Most popular technology podcasts revealed

Radiolab focuses on investigative journalism into science, tech and even legal history. Continuing with over 200 episodes.

5 hours ago
Eva Noblezada in 'The Great Gatsby' Eva Noblezada in 'The Great Gatsby'

Entertainment

Chatting with Eva Noblezada of ‘The Great Gatsby’ — Tony-nominated actress and singer

Tony-nominated actress Eva Noblezada, who is starring as Daisy Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby" musical on Broadway, chatted about some of her latest endeavors.

23 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in his deal to take over Twitter Billionaire Elon Musk will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in his deal to take over Twitter

Business

Extent of anti-money laundering revealed: Report

The report details the output from AI systems used to identify critical trends shaping the future of AML and financial crime prevention.

5 hours ago
A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive

Tech & Science

Internet Archive reels from ‘catastrophic’ cyberattack, data breach

The Internet Archive, an online repository of web pages, was offline Thursday after its founder confirmed a major cyberattack.

13 hours ago