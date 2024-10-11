Review: Creigh Riepe performs ‘Beautiful Things’ by Benson Boone on ‘The Voice’

Creigh Riepe competing in 'The Voice.' Photo Credit: Griffin Nagel, NBC.

Singer-songwriter Creigh Riepe performed Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” during the blind auditions on “The Voice.”

He really took his time, especially in the beginning, and he was able to move his audience on an emotional level, as he captured the essence of the song’s lyrics.

Riepe maintained solid control of his rich, rumbling voice throughout the performance, and he was able to display his wide range as a vocalist and recording artist. “Beautiful Things” was a fitting song choice for him.

A Nashville, Tennessee, resident, Riepe really impressed the judges during the chorus of the song, which resulted in two coaches, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire, turning their chairs for him.

Being a country artist at heart, Riepe went with the genre’s queen Reba, who was the obviously choice for him.

Ironically enough, Riepe revealed that Reba was the first concert he ever saw.

Creigh Riepe competing in ‘The Voice.’ Photo Credit: Griffin Nagel, NBC.

This is a soaring version of “Beautiful Things” that Benson Boone would be proud of himself, not only as an artist and vocalist, but as a songwriter as well (since Riepe brought out the rawness and authenticity of the lyrics).

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Creigh Riepe will do well and go far in “The Voice” competition. He has all it takes to make it to the finals among all the other talented contestants.

Creigh Riepe’s rendition of “Beautiful Things” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Creigh Riepe, follow him on Instagram.