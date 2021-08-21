Review: Cosmic Gate releases amazing new album ‘MOSAIIK’

Cosmic Gate. Photo Courtesy of Rephlektor.

On Friday, August 20, acclaimed German producers and DJs Nic Chagall and Bossi of Cosmic Gate released their highly-anticipated studio album “MOSAIIK,” and it is quite incredible. Digital Journal has the scoop.

There is something in this album for all fans of electronic music. It opens with the hypnotic “Blame,” which instantly lures listeners in this collection, and it is followed by the sassy and lively “Feel It,” and the unapologetic “Nothing to Hide.”

“Your Mind” is more progressive and vivacious and “Summer Wonder” is a true festival banger; moreover, “Vertigo” is infectious and distinct.

After the stirring “These Dreams,” it closes with the upbeat and enthralling “Universal Love” and the Avira remix of “Fell It,” which is sheer bliss. All of the hooks and drops on all of the “MOSAIIK” tunes are utterly remarkable.

“MOSAIIK” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worthy of the repeat button, especially since there are no filler songs. Each track on this musical effort has its own identity, and it garners an A rating. It proves that Nic Chagall and Bossi of Cosmic Gate are like fine wine where they only get better with age and experience. Well done.

To learn more about Cosmic Gate and “MOSAIIK,” check out their official website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.