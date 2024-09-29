Review: Corey Sevier and Alicia Dea Josipovic star in ‘Mystery by the Book’ on Great American Family

Corey Sevier in 'Mystery by the Book.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Corey Sevier and Alicia Dea Josipovic star in the original film “Mystery by the Book,” which premiered on Great American Family on September 28th.

Douglas Munro directed from a screenplay by Nigel Napier-Andrews.

The synopsis is: A bookstore owner Samantha (Alicia Dea Josipovic) starts an antagonistic relationship with a book cover model Josh (Corey Sevier) until an antique key found in a false book unlocks a mystery and perhaps a new romance.

Alicia Dea Josipovic is bubbly and effervescent in the role of Samantha while Corey Sevier is charming as Josh; they have great chemistry together as they share some intense and witty scenes in this rom-com.

This is a movie that has a little bit of everything: romance, drama, and mystery. It is well-written, and the two leads shine throughout in their performances. The story is rich in symbolism if one pays close attention.

The Verdict

Overall, “Mystery by the Book” is refreshing and entertaining from start to finish, and it will get viewers hooked on this sleuth adventure. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.

It has an uplifting and heartfelt message that will resonate with the entire family. “Mystery by the Book” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.