Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Corey Sevier and Alicia Dea Josipovic star in ‘Mystery by the Book’ on Great American Family

Corey Sevier and Alicia Dea Josipovic star in the original film “Mystery by the Book,” which premiered on Great American Family on September 28th.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Corey Sevier in 'Mystery by the Book'
Corey Sevier in 'Mystery by the Book.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.
Corey Sevier in 'Mystery by the Book.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Corey Sevier and Alicia Dea Josipovic star in the original film “Mystery by the Book,” which premiered on Great American Family on September 28th.

Douglas Munro directed from a screenplay by Nigel Napier-Andrews.

The synopsis is: A bookstore owner Samantha (Alicia Dea Josipovic) starts an antagonistic relationship with a book cover model Josh (Corey Sevier) until an antique key found in a false book unlocks a mystery and perhaps a new romance.

Alicia Dea Josipovic is bubbly and effervescent in the role of Samantha while Corey Sevier is charming as Josh; they have great chemistry together as they share some intense and witty scenes in this rom-com.

This is a movie that has a little bit of everything: romance, drama, and mystery. It is well-written, and the two leads shine throughout in their performances. The story is rich in symbolism if one pays close attention.

The Verdict

Overall, “Mystery by the Book” is refreshing and entertaining from start to finish, and it will get viewers hooked on this sleuth adventure. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.

It has an uplifting and heartfelt message that will resonate with the entire family. “Mystery by the Book” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

In this article:Alicia Dea Josipovic, Corey Sevier, Film, great american family, Movie, Mystery, mystery by the book, rom-com
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump said he could bring an end to wars 'with a telephone call', without offering details as to how At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump said he could bring an end to wars 'with a telephone call', without offering details as to how

World

Op-Ed: Hey Sportsbet — Trump says Ukraine has been ‘obliterated’. See any betting options?

This election is Trump’s last throw of the dice. — My bet would be Snake Eyes.

15 hours ago
Sporting T-shirts, hats and sun umbrellas featuring the black and white bears, visitors shed tears, took selfies and eagerly waved at Ri Ri and Shin Shin Sporting T-shirts, hats and sun umbrellas featuring the black and white bears, visitors shed tears, took selfies and eagerly waved at Ri Ri and Shin Shin

World

Thousands bid farewell to Tokyo zoo pandas before return to China

Sporting T-shirts, hats and sun umbrellas featuring the black and white bears, visitors shed tears, took selfies and eagerly waved at Ri Ri and...

22 hours ago
Andy Donaldson Andy Donaldson

Sports

Interview: Andy Donaldson finds his voice in marathon swimming and raising awareness on mental health

Andy Donaldson is an Ultra-Marathon Swimmer and a three-time Guinness World Record holder.

13 hours ago
Campaign groups still hope the treaty will come into force in 2025, but the required number of ratifying countries remains a long way off Campaign groups still hope the treaty will come into force in 2025, but the required number of ratifying countries remains a long way off

Tech & Science

Progress on high seas treaty, but change still far off

A year after a historic treaty to protect the high seas was opened to signatures, it has now received 13 ratifications.

8 hours ago