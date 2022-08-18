Connect with us

Review: Conner Floyd delivers a powerhouse performance on ‘The Young and The Restless’

Conner Floyd has been killing it the last two weeks on the hit daytime drama “The Young and The Restless.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Conner Floyd of 'The Young and The Restless'
Conner Floyd of 'The Young and The Restless'. Photo Credit: Howard Wise, JPI Studios
Conner Floyd of 'The Young and The Restless'. Photo Credit: Howard Wise, JPI Studios

Actor Conner Floyd has been killing it the last two weeks on the hit CBS daytime drama “The Young and The Restless.”

Floyd has been giving dynamic, compelling, and composed acting performances as Chance while he is investigating the death of Ashland Locke (played by Robert Newman). He did a great job in the scenes where he is visiting patriarch Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), and he maintains his composure in a raw and subtle fashion.

Equally remarkable were his scenes opposite Mark Grossman (who plays Adam Newman) as he lets him have it about going back to his old ways. Chance holds his ground and he is the voice of reason to Adam, especially when Adam keeps insisting to Chance that he has to be involved in the investigation against the Newmans.

“I know you’re not going to listen to me but I am going to say it anyways, get a life,” Chance tells Adams. “Find a new path, a better direction. All I see when I see you is you falling into old habits.”

The same holds true for his noteworthy scene with Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher), where their characters have a serious discussion about whether or not their evidence in the Ashland Loche case is sufficient to go to trial.

Floyd layers his emotions well as Chance and he is not afraid to be sincere, frank, and vulnerable.

Overall, Conner Floyd’s scenes lately are worthy to be put on a future Emmy reel. They showcase his wide range as an actor, especially since his acting runs the gamut. Well done.

