Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Confession,’ starring Stephen Moyer, is a high-octane thriller by David Beton

Published

Stephen Moyer in 'Confession'
Stephen Moyer in 'Confession.' Photo Courtesy of Uncork’d Entertainment
Stephen Moyer in 'Confession.' Photo Courtesy of Uncork’d Entertainment

The riveting thriller “Confession,” starring Stephen Moyer, will be released to theaters on January 21, 2022, via Uncork’d Entertainment. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It was written and directed by David Beton, and it also stars Clare-Hope Ashitey as Willow. It will be available on digital (VOD) on January 25, 2022. The producers include Picture Perfect’s Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar and Jeet Thakrar. Signature’s Elizabeth Williams also serves as an executive producer. 

Stephen Moyer (“True Blood” fame) portrays a wounded man named Victor Strong opposite Colm Meany, who plays Father Peter. This is a dark and intense thriller that takes place in real-time during a fateful night.

Victor takes Father Peter hostage in a church, and he is determined to confess to a past crime before it is too late. They have great chemistry together, and they are able to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Moyer’s acting is raw, moving, extraordinary as Victor, while Colm Meany is Tom Wilkinson-caliber good as the priest (and that should be taken as an added compliment).

The gripping trailer of “Confession” may be seen below, and it is one suspenseful film that you do not want to miss.

The Verdict

Overall, “Confession” is a compelling thriller by filmmaker David Beton, so compliments for his vision, writing, and direction. The film is rich in symbolism, and the cast is remarkable, where they all bring something unique to the table.

Grab a bottle of wine, and allow Stephen Moyer, Colm Meany, and Clare-Hope Ashitey, to lure you in this high-adrenaline thriller, which garners four out of five stars.

In this article:Clare-Hope Ashitey, colm meany, confession, david beton, Film, Stephen Moyer, Thriller
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Athlete surveillance warnings cloud China’s Winter Olympics

A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

12 hours ago
Acumatica CEO, Jon Roskill Acumatica CEO, Jon Roskill

Tech & Science

Digital transformation leaders flock to Acumatica Summit Jan. 23-28 in Las Vegas

Cloud ERP leader Acumatica to host annual summit on digital transformation success.

22 hours ago
A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will be mandatory for adults in Austria A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will be mandatory for adults in Austria

World

Austria parliament approves mandatory Covid vaccination

A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will...

10 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the US embassy in Kyiv amid a standoff with Russia US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the US embassy in Kyiv amid a standoff with Russia

World

Can the US and Russia find a diplomatic ‘off-ramp’ on Ukraine?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the US embassy in Kyiv amid a standoff with Russia - Copyright AFP/File Mladen ANTONOVShaun TANDONThe...

21 hours ago