Review: ‘Confession,’ starring Stephen Moyer, is a high-octane thriller by David Beton

Stephen Moyer in 'Confession.' Photo Courtesy of Uncork’d Entertainment

The riveting thriller “Confession,” starring Stephen Moyer, will be released to theaters on January 21, 2022, via Uncork’d Entertainment. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It was written and directed by David Beton, and it also stars Clare-Hope Ashitey as Willow. It will be available on digital (VOD) on January 25, 2022. The producers include Picture Perfect’s Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar and Jeet Thakrar. Signature’s Elizabeth Williams also serves as an executive producer.

Stephen Moyer (“True Blood” fame) portrays a wounded man named Victor Strong opposite Colm Meany, who plays Father Peter. This is a dark and intense thriller that takes place in real-time during a fateful night.

Victor takes Father Peter hostage in a church, and he is determined to confess to a past crime before it is too late. They have great chemistry together, and they are able to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Moyer’s acting is raw, moving, extraordinary as Victor, while Colm Meany is Tom Wilkinson-caliber good as the priest (and that should be taken as an added compliment).

The gripping trailer of “Confession” may be seen below, and it is one suspenseful film that you do not want to miss.

The Verdict

Overall, “Confession” is a compelling thriller by filmmaker David Beton, so compliments for his vision, writing, and direction. The film is rich in symbolism, and the cast is remarkable, where they all bring something unique to the table.

Grab a bottle of wine, and allow Stephen Moyer, Colm Meany, and Clare-Hope Ashitey, to lure you in this high-adrenaline thriller, which garners four out of five stars.