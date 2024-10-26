Review: ‘Conclave’ thrives on concentrated intensity

A scene from 'Conclave' courtesy of Elevation Pictures

‘Conclave’ goes behind the curtain to glimpse the secretive and competitive process of choosing the next Pope.

Religion can be a touchy subject, even for the devout, as different people or sects use specific interpretations of the doctrines to affirm their beliefs and desires. Thus, spiritual people may have varying levels of commitment to their faiths, often drawing a line between those who try to strictly follow the rules of their God and those who mainly adhere to “the big ones.” Consequently, statistics show that atheists outnumber other religions in the United States for the first time in history, marking a shift in beliefs. Nonetheless, organized religion is not going anywhere, still abiding by centuries-old traditions, as seen in Conclave.

His Holy Father, the Pope, dies overnight, setting in motion a series of events that will lead to the selection of the next Catholic leader — a process that will be overseen by Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), who’s recently struggled with his faith. Three weeks later, more than 100 cardinals from around the world gather at the Vatican for the election, including a man no one knew existed amongst their ranks. Private meetings reveal there are clear frontrunners and a divide regarding the Church’s future. On the conservative side is Cardinal Tedesco of Venice, who would revert to the old ways, undoing decades of tolerance and modernization. The liberal side is backing Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci) of the Vatican, who is not keen on the position, but cannot allow Tedesco’s regression. Then there’s Cardinal Adeyami (Lucian Msamati) of Nigeria, who would be the first African Pope, and Cardinal Tremblay (John Lithgow) of Montreal, who may be hiding something from his brothers.

It’s clear the traditions of this process are precious to its participants, who observe even the most inane and drawn-out practices, such as a member-by-member roll call and reciting a prayer as each paper ballot is cast, followed by the reading of each ballot so everyone in the room can tally the votes. Shortly following the cardinals’ arrival, they are sequestered and sheltered from all events outside their halls, which holds greater significance as violent unrest torments the city. However, taking his duties seriously and determined to ensure the next pontiff is worthy of the position, Lawrence repeatedly breaks the rules to investigate rumours and accusations, which is not necessarily in the spirit of the process, but does seem necessary.

As one character exclaims, it feels like they are taking part in an American presidential election (which may also speak to the timing of the release), laden with scandals and mudslinging as the race for one of the world’s most powerful positions grows tighter. In the meantime, the nuns assigned to the event watch from the sidelines as tradition bars them from becoming involved. Yet, they are immersed in the conclave. They prepare the cardinals’ rooms, cook their meals, serve their food and overhear their discussions, silently taking it all in without being permitted any input — though that doesn’t stop Sister Agnes (Isabella Rossellini) from voicing her thoughts. Even though it should be expected, the politics and struggles for power are somewhat surprising for a religious appointment.

The cast does an incredible job bringing this clandestine process to life in a way that is genuine and accessible. They each have distinct personalities and some very emotional scenes, whether a sudden expression of anger or a total surrender to grief. As the world only knows the process via the black or white smoke that billows from the Sistine Chapel, this is an eye-opening though fictional peek into an election that turns out to be much like any other.

Director: Edward Berger

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow