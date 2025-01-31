Review: ‘Companion’ is a refreshing genre cocktail

A scene from 'Companion' courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Companion’ shows humans are capable of horrible acts and AI is just a reflection of their inhumanity.

For decades, science fiction has warned people of the threat artificial intelligence (AI) presents to humankind. Most narratives agree that the computer’s brain will inevitably decide humans need to be eliminated because they are the greatest threat to the planet or the AI itself, resulting in a devastating war of man vs. machine or nuclear annihilation. However, the flaw is that any evil performed by the AI is only an expression of its human creators’ design and actions. In Companion, an android is forced to extreme measures in a stimulating clash of free will vs. programming.

It’s Iris’ (Sophie Thatcher) first time spending the weekend with Josh’s (Jack Quaid) friends, so she’s understandably anxious about making a good impression — especially since she knows Kat (Megan Suri) already hates her. Luckily, Eli (Harvey Guillén) and his boyfriend, Patrick (Lukas Gage), are welcoming, and their billionaire host, Sergey (Rupert Friend), enjoys sharing his secluded lake house. In spite of some tension, their first evening is filled with alcohol and reverie. But the next morning, a terrible accident causes the weekend to spiral out of control. As the body count rises, everyone’s true personalities come through, challenging the real identities of the victims in this situation.

The film opens with the ultimate meet cute as Iris and Josh connect over spilled produce in a supermarket. A few months later, she’s head-over-heels in love, which nurtures some jealousy and a bit of a protective streak, while he can’t stop smiling around her and is eager to have the trip go well. Of course, even the best laid plans can go awry and nothing about this weekend goes as intended, primarily because of the many secrets that come to light. The friends are surprisingly quick to turn on each other when the chips are down, but one of them will go to any lengths to succeed — even if it means being the last person standing.

Writer-director Drew Hancock’s debut feature is a genre-blending film that combines thriller, action, science fiction and dark comedy, though the romantic element has a short life. The narrative raises the long-running debate of whether an automaton is capable of independent thought or genuine emotions not dictated by their programming. Moreover, if the answers to the previous question are ambiguous, is it ethical to exert one’s will over the android to compel it to do your bidding? The AI’s realization that it is not in fact human, but an “emotional support robot you have sex with” is a lot to process. Causing it to question its existence is actually one of the catalysts for it to challenge its alleged limitations, prompting a battle in which the machine isn’t automatically the villain.

Survival is at the centre of this story, but the path to making it out to the other side of this unexpected bloodbath is different for each character. The cast do an excellent job of creating three-dimensional personalities in a short time, giving the audience reasons to love, hate and laugh. Guillén and Gage are both reluctant pawns in the ever-changing game that interrupts their vacation, allowing Eli and Patrick some very sweet and amusing moments. Suri and Friend are both portraying bold personalities who are unafraid of saying what they mean or aggressively pursuing what they want. But Quaid and Thatcher are the key players. Iris is resourceful and determined to regain control of her fate, while Josh is convinced he has the upper-hand, which may inevitably be his greatest motivator and the cause of his downfall. Quaid, in particular, plays against type in this film, shedding his thoughtful, boy-next-door persona to portray someone who is brazenly shrewd and ruthless.

This narrative is a reminder that there will come a time when people have to start thinking about machines as more than just tools to satisfy a task — or they might start making their own task lists.

Director: Drew Hancock

Starring: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid and Harvey Guillén