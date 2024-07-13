Connect with us

Review: Comedian Sarge releases his ‘Black Boychik’ book

Comedian Sarge released his book titled “Black Boychik: The hilarious true story of a fat, mixed-race Jew crack addict who somehow becomes a comedian. Go Figure.” 
The synopsis is: He was born Steven Charles Pickman in June of 1961. “Sarge” as he is known was adopted by a white Jewish couple from Long Island. Little did they know, the baby was the product of an orthodox Jewish woman and a black man.

A piano virtuoso as a child, only going to the best schools and colleges, Sarge finds alcohol and drugs as a way of coping with his addictions. Even though he persevered and won jobs in the fashion and television industry, he found himself homeless and addicted on the streets of Manhattan.

A friend, incidentally the only one he had left facilitated a trip to rehab that would be the turning point of his life. Getting clean and sober in 1990 led to Sarge getting into show business following his lifelong dream to become a comedian.

Following a meteoric rise through the ranks in the ultra-competitive stand-up comedy business, he would go on to perform with some of the biggest names at the time in adult contemporary music.

He would get married, have a son and go onto blend his professional comedic chops with his knowledge of addiction to become a counselor in treatment centers from Florida to Malibu, California as the only nationally known entertainer to work in rehabs with young people struggling with addiction.

Even in his adverse moments, the reading audience will still want to root for Sarge. He accepted his mistakes and took accountability for them. It is a book about perseverance, determination, focus, and morality (where he wrestles his inner and external conflicts).

Sarge is bound to move his fans on an emotional level with this clever and uncanny book. He is living proof of the American dream, and is a paradigm of the ultimate success story.

The Verdict

Overall, Sarge’s book is raw, compelling, and authentic. His renaissance will inspire readers to laugh out loud, and subsequently shed tears of joy. It is easily be read in two or three sittings max. This memoir is poignant and vivacious.

His life story and career in comedy is an inspiration to us all. This book garners two thumbs up. Bravo.

His “Black Boychik” book is available on Amazon by clicking here.

To learn more about Sarge, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

