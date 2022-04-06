Review: ‘CODA’ is a powerful film that really tugs at the heartstrings

Amy Forsyth, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur in "CODA." Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.

“CODA” is an incredible film by writer and director Sian Heder, which is available on the streaming service Apple TV+.

The synopsis of the movie “CODA” is as follows: Gifted with a voice that her parents can’t hear, 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults).

Her life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant).

When Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to an elite music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Its script is honest, resonant, and authentic, and the acting performances by the entire cast of actors were all transcendent and dynamic. The actors were not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and their vulnerability is the audience’s reward.

Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for “Best Supporting Actor” for his flawless portrayal of Frank, and in a perfect world, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, and Daniel Durant should have been recognized with Oscar nominations for their moving and tremendous acting performances as well. The same holds true for filmmaker Sian Heder for her brilliant directing.

Aside from Troy Kotsur winning the Oscar for “Best Supporting Actor,” the film also won the Academy Award for “Best Adapted Screenplay” (for Sian Heder) and it triumphed in the prestigious “Best Motion Picture of the Year” category.

The impressive trailer for “CODA” may be seen below.

The Verdict

Overall, “CODA” is a heartwarming and spectacular film that takes viewers on an intriguing and entertaining journey. It sheds an important spotlight on the Deaf community, and it underscores such core values as love, sacrifice, toil, hope, acceptance, tolerance, and family unity. It deserves all of the Academy Awards it won, and then some.

The cast and filmmakers were able to move the worldwide audience on an emotional level. Its compelling theme (overall message) sticks with viewers well after the movie is over. “CODA” garners an A rating, and it is highly recommended for all (over the age of 13).

To learn more about “CODA” or to stream the three-time Oscar-winning film online, visit the Apple TV+ website.

