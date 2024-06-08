Review: ‘Cocktail Magique’ show in Brooklyn, New York

Adam Tabellija in 'Cocktail Magique.' Photo Credit: Curtis Brown

“Cocktail Magique” is a new production that is being performed at the Cocktail Magique Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

The cast members include chanteuse Marley Armstrong (who showcases her crisp vocals), Onyx Noir (Queen of Clubs), Nia Simone, Adam Tabellija (is superb as the “Ace of Spades”), and Lydia Wilts (balloon sensation), among others.

This variety show encompasses elements of burlesque, magic, illusions, and mystery. It will command the viewer’s attention for its entire duration.

It was presented by Company XIV, and everybody in the cast offered something unique to the table, and there is something in it for every audience member; moreover, it’s a show that pushes the envelope in a modern, refreshing artistic and creative manner.

This extravaganza featured visually-striking magic tricks, chanteuses, circus acts and a memorable set design. Austin McCormick deserves to be commended for his vision in bringing this show to life.

The Verdict

Overall, “Cocktail Magique” is an impressive show from start to finish. It was lavish, campy, mystical, and entertaining.

This innovative production alone is worth the trip to Bushwick, Brooklyn. Fans and viewers that enjoyed the “Queen of Hearts” production would certainly find “Cocktail Magique” to be a real treat. It garners two thumbs up.