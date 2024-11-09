Connect with us

Review: Clint Eastwood makes us think outside the jury box with courtroom thriller ‘Juror #2’

Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood directs his new film “Juror #2,” which was released in cinemas on November 1st via Warner Bros.
This high-adrenaline movie stars Nicholas Hoult, Academy Award nominee Toni Collette, Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”), Chris Messina (“Air”), Gabriel Basso (“The Night Agent”), Zoey Deutch (“The Politician”), Cedric Yarbrough (“Unfrosted”), Leslie Bibb (“Palm Royale”), Francesca Eastwood, and Kiefer Sutherland (“24”).

In addition, it also features Amy Aquino (“Bosch”) and Adrienne C. Moore (“Orange Is the New Black”).

The synopsis is: “Juror #2” follows family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer.

Eastwood directed from a well-written script by Jonathan Abrams (“Escape Plan”). It features a stirring original score by Mark Mancina, which captures the movie’s eerie mood.

Nicholas Hoult is superb as Justin Kemp, while Toni Collette is just as commanding as Faith Killebrew.

J.K. Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland are also memorable in their roles as Harold and Larry respectively; moreover, the cinematography by Yves Bélanger is visually-striking.

It is filled with multiple twists and turns that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

Without giving too much away, it has an ending that viewers won’t want to miss.

The Verdict

Overall, “Juror #2” is a captivating courtroom drama from start to finish. This is an acting project that will certainly spark conversations among audience members afterward.

Everybody in the cast is given his or her own distinct characterization. It tackles such sophisticated subject matters as morality, seeking the truth, and the pursuit of justice.

“Juror #2” was expertly shot by Clint Eastwood, who should be commended for his artistic and creative vision in bringing this unflinching story to life. It is evident that Mr. Eastwood is like fine wine and a master provocateur, where he only gets better with age and experience.

His daughter, Francesca Eastwood, is able to hold her own… and she is remarkable in the role of Kendall Carter, which will have a lasting effect on the viewer.

This is a riveting thriller that is worth checking out, and it garners an A rating. Bravo.

