Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Clayton James and Sean Poague melt hearts in the short film ‘Dominant Chord’

Actors Clayton James and Sean Poague melt hearts in the short film “Dominant Chord,” which was written, directed, and produced by Jeremy Leroux.

Published

Clayton James in 'Dominant Chord'
Clayton James in 'Dominant Chord.' Photo Credit: Mavreen David
Clayton James in 'Dominant Chord.' Photo Credit: Mavreen David

Actors Clayton James and Sean Poague melt hearts in the short film “Dominant Chord,” which was written, directed, and produced by Jeremy Leroux.

Clayton James stars as Adam Charles, a chart-topping country artist. Adam has three No. 1 singles, and his album has been certified platinum; moreover, he is selling out venues and arenas across the country and he earned several Country Music Association (CMA) award nominations, which include nods for “Male Vocalist of the Year” and the coveted “Entertainer of the Year.”

Everything is going well in Adam’s career and his road to stardom, with the exception of his personal life (where he is gay), and he has kept his personal love life under the radar. Country music is known for being a genre that hasn’t been too accepting of gay artists.

Sean Poague portrays his partner, Brian, and they share some moving and melancholic scenes together, as Adam is left to pick between his lover and his booming career.

Brian has had enough. He is tired of the broken promises and sets in motion a plan that rapidly spirals out of control and forces Adam to make an impossible choice.

Caitlin Stryker also stars in this short film as Jolene, Adam’s talent manager, who has to pick up the pieces and fix things for Adam. She reminds him that the record label pours millions of dollars into his career, and they want to protect their investment, and rightfully so.

The trailer for “Dominant Chord” may be seen below.

The Verdict

Overall, “Dominant Chord” is a poignant and compelling short film. Clayton James and Sean Poague are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in their controlled and subtle acting performances, and the audience is bound to find it relevant and relatable (especially during this day and age). Their vulnerability is inevitably the audience’s reward.

Compliments to showrunner Jeremy Leroux for writing, directing, and producing such a brave and beautiful short film. Hopefully, there will be a sequel to it, or it will be made into a full-length feature so that we will see what happens to both characters (Adam and Brian), and how their internal and external conflicts will get resolved. “Dominant Chord” garners an A rating.

To learn more about the short film “Dominant Chord,” check out its official website.

In this article:Caitlin Stryker, clayton james, Film, jeremy leroux, sean poague, Short
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Tesla finds a new source for key battery ingredient, bypassing China

Screen-grab from video showing Syrah Resources Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. Source - Syrah Resources Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component...

20 hours ago

Business

Crude oil climbs to its highest prices since 2014

Oil prices surge to 7-year high with geopolitical tensions in focus after an attack on an Abu Dhabi oil facility. Source - Flcelloguy at...

16 hours ago
Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance amid variant surge Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance amid variant surge

Tech & Science

Big disparities in health organizations when it comes to data breaches

Health organizations are at risk from a cyberattack onslaught. This includes the UK's NHS.

22 hours ago
US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

Life

Texas abortion ban remains in effect after appeals court ruling

Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas on October 2, 2021 -...

10 hours ago