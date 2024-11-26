Review: ‘City of Dreams’ is a film that sheds light on human trafficking

Ari Lopez in 'City of Dreams.' Photo Courtesy of 'City of Dreams.'

“City of Dreams” is a film on the serious subject matter of human trafficking, which was written and directed by Mohit Ramchandani.

It follows Jesús (played by Ari Lopez), a young Mexican boy whose dreams of becoming a soccer star are shattered when he is trafficked across the border and sold to a sweatshop making fast fashion in downtown Los Angeles.

Thrust into a world of exploitation and despair, Jesus is forced to adhere to the grueling work schedule dictated by El Jefe, a boss who promises freedom for those who complete their quotas.

Despite Jesus’s hellish existence, he finds solace in Elena, a girl who was similarly betrayed and sold into slavery.

When she goes missing and another co-worker Carlito’s is severely beaten, Jesus realizes that his only hope for freedom is to make a daring escape.

The fact that is was inspired by true events makes it even more gripping. It was expertly shot by filmmaker Mohit Ramchandani, and he was able to give each actor his or her own characterization in his script.

Without giving too much away, this is a movie that needs to be experienced by all.

It is rich in symbolism and motifs, if one pays close attention.

Ari Lopez delivers a tour de force breakout performance as Jesus. While he doesn’t talk much, his facial expressions, body movements, and gestures speak volumes, and they are able to hit the audience like a shot in the heart.

This boy is poised for stardom all while doing it to raise awareness on an important issue such as child trafficking.

It also features the stirring song “City of Dreams” by Luis Fonsi, which is exhilarating, and a fitting accompaniment to this riveting film and its theme.

The Verdict

Overall, “City of Dreams” is a very powerful eye-opening movie that really tugs at the heartstrings. It will certainly spark conversations among viewers, and it will stick with them long after the ending credits.

It is a motivational and courageous story about a young boy’s battle to free himself and others from the precarious conditions of slavery.

Mohit Ramchandani deserves to be commended for bringing this unflinching, angry story to life, and he keeps it as real and pulse-pounding as possible. Prepare to be blown away.

Everybody in Congress ought to see a copy of this movie as it raises awareness on human trafficking, which is still a major issue in the United States these days. It has an inspirational message to it in that if we all work together, we can put an end to human and child trafficking.

There is a rawness, honesty, and authenticity to “City of Dreams” like no other. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

“City of Dreams” is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.

To learn more about “City of Dreams,” check out its official website.