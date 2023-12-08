Connect with us

Review: Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before…’ at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Cirque du Soleil’s “Twas the Night Before…” premiered on December 7 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.
New Cirque du Soleil holiday production
New Cirque du Soleil holiday production. Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker.
New Cirque du Soleil holiday production. Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Twas the Night Before…” premiered on Thursday, December 7, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

This high-flying extravaganza was comprised of impressive acrobatics, lovable characters, and a musical soundtrack that featured holiday classics that were re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

The show brought in more artists this year, along with vibrant characters, and it was neat to watch them get immersed in the different variety acts.

Particularly impressive about this production is that it it an exhilarating spin on the classic holiday tale, and it was nicely re-imaged by Cirque du Soleil.

New Cirque du Soleil holiday production
New Cirque du Soleil holiday production. Photo Credit: Errisson Lawrence.

The Verdict

Overall, it was an upbeat, innovative, and engaging production that is ideal for the entire family; moreover, it is a flurry of holiday joy and cheer.

Hopefully, this show will inspire the youth and their families to start their own create new holiday traditions this year.

“Twas the Night Before…” had a little bit of everything in there, and it will certainly get fans and viewers in the holiday spirit. There was a feeling of nostalgia and euphoria in the venue.

This new Cirque du Soleil production was refreshing, and it garnered two thumbs up.

Cirque's 'Twas the Night Before
Cirque’s “‘Twas the Night Before” returns to Hulu Theater at MSG. Photo Credit: Errisson Lawrence
