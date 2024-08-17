Review: ‘Cirque du Soleil: OVO’ at UBS Arena in New York

'Cirque du Soleil: Ovo.' Photo Credit: Max Bocanegra

“Cirque du Soleil: OVO” is being performed at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, from August 15th to August 18th.

This journalist had the opportunity to review the Saturday, August 17th matinee performance.

The synopsis is: OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; it is a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

The acrobatics highlight the distinct personalities and abilities of the insect species; moreover, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

The name OVO means “egg” in Portuguese. It is a perennial symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects, which represent the underlying thread of the show.

OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

The insects’ home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion.

Ever since this “Cirque du Soleil” show relaunched back in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated into the OVO colony, in an effort to appeal to audiences of all ages… and it is safe to say that they accomplished that objective.

When a mysterious egg appeared in their midst, the insects were surprised and curious about this iconic object that represented the enigma and cycles of their lives.

It was love at first sight when a quirky insect arrived in the community and a ladybug caught his eye — and the feelings were mutual.

Without giving anything else away, this is an uplifting show that should be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, “Cirque du Soleil: OVO” was an innovative and whimsical production at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The insects were able to immerse us in their ecosystem, and all of the gymnasts and acrobats were mesmerizing.

The costumes, sets, acrobatics, and set designs were utterly fantastic, and they helped elevate the atmosphere to a higher level. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, authenticity, and intricacy.

This quirky show is entertaining, engaging, and ideal for the entire family: moreover, the musical score was stirring, and the production as a whole has a lot of heart to it.

It is feel-good escapism, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. “Cirque du Soleil: OVO” will sustain the viewer’s attention for its entire duration, and it garners an A rating.

For more information on “Cirque du Soleil: OVO,” check out its official website.