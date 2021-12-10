Review: Chromeo charms on their new music video for ‘Real Breezy’ single

Chromeo. Photo Courtesy of Chromeo

Grammy-nominated electro-funk duo Chromeo just debuted its new music video for their single“Real Breezy.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is charming and its impressive music video transports viewers to a scenic California journey that was taken from the perspective of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade available front-facing (AR) cameras.

It was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Scott Weintrob, who most recently directed Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show on Amazon Prime and, the documentary series Fastest Car for Netflix, and the highly popular BBC series, Top Gear, the music video combines Weintrob’s unique blend of visual storytelling with the authentic car and music culture.

Chromeo remarked, “It’s been about a year since we dropped a video for a record and it seems fitting that this one really celebrates a journey through California, a place where so much of our music is born and we feel so supported and loved.”

“When Indigenous Media and its 60 Second Docs team brought us the concept, we thought ‘yeah let’s do this.’ It’s playful and stylish, all the while taking on a one-of-a-kind perspective, through the lens of the Cadillac Escalade itself — a brand that’s deeply entrenched in the pop-culture history of the music that inspired us over the years,” Chromeo added.

In addition to the video drop, 60 Second Docs produced a “Making Of” the music video giving fans an exclusive look at Chromeo’s artistic inspiration for the song along with Weintrob’s innovative methods used for capturing the story from the perspective of the vehicle’s available front-facing AR cameras.