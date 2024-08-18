Review: Christopher Russell and Rhiannon Fish celebrate ‘A Costa Rican Wedding’

Christopher Russell and Rhiannon Fish in 'A Costa Rican Wedding.' Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group.

Actors Christopher Russell and Rhiannon Fish star in the new Hallmark rom-com “A Costa Rican Wedding.”

The film was directed by Colin Theys from a screenplay by Juliana Wimbles.

In this new movie, a clumsy maid of honor gets help from her handsome

nemesis when things go awry at her best friend’s Costa Rican wedding.

West coast surfing and warm sand are just the distraction Emily (Rhiannon Fish) needs from her most recent breakup.

Standing beside her best friend Phoebe (Brittany Carel) as maid of honor is a dream come true, but it quickly turns into a nightmare when a group of monkeys steal Emily’s bag — and the priceless, heirloom wedding rings she was holding onto!

Desperate to forgo her clumsy reputation and not be responsible for ruining the wedding, Emily teams up with an unlikely helper, Ryan (Christopher Russell), the best man and her longtime rival.

Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell in ‘A Costa Rican Wedding.’ Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group.

As a local tour guide, Ryan thinks he knows the incredible land of this tropical country but maybe not as well as he thought.

Their unexpected misadventure takes them from stunning jungle volcanos

to surreal ancient archaeological sites.

By helping each other, Emily and Ryan find a way to get past their old hang-ups and look to find common ground, all the while trying to save the big day.

Christopher Russell and Rhiannon Fish have great chemistry together, and Costa Rica felt like its own character in the rom-com… and the same holds true for the wild animals that made cameos in the film. The cinematography is visually stunning.

This movie has elements of “The Notebook” meets “Chasing Waterfalls” meets “Beauty and the Beast” meets “The Parent Trap.” Everybody in the cast brings something distinct to the project.

It should be enjoyed for its beauty, levity, and simplicity. It is ideal for the whole family, and it deserves its own sequel.

“A Costa Rican Wedding” is feel-good escapism, and it garners two giant thumbs up. Well done.