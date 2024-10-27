Review: Christopher Russell and Merritt Patterson star in new Great American Family holiday film

Christopher Russell. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actors Christopher Russell and Merritt Patterson star in new Great American Family holiday film “A Vintage Christmas,” which premiered on October 19th.

The synopsis is: Tessa (Merritt Patterson) is a dedicated historian and preservationist in her hometown of Oak Creek, an old-fashioned and passionate protector of the nostalgic.

Sparks fly when a business developer, Noah (Christopher Russell) arrives in Oak Creek with plans to tear down an abandoned Post Office and replace it with a sleek, modern office complex. There are internal and external struggles among many in the community to arrive at a solution that serves the greater good for all concerned.

As the clock ticks toward Christmas, the race to settle the dispute through concessions and compromise is on.

Christopher Russell is witty, charming, and hilarious in the role of Noah, while Merritt Patterson allows her effervescent personality to shine as Tessa. They have great chemistry together, and their affecting rapport allows for more resonance.

It is a neat tale of opposites attract, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Vintage Christmas” is a warm, heartfelt, and uplifting new Great American Family movie starring Christopher Russell and Merritt Patterson.

It is bound to resonate with the viewers, and it will definitely put them in the holiday spirit. This is one of those stories that makes people cry for joy in the end, and it is ideal for the entire family.

This film is a keeper, and perhaps one of Christopher Russell’s greatest holiday rom-com movies to date. Well done.