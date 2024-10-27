Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Christopher Russell and Merritt Patterson star in new Great American Family holiday film

Actors Christopher Russell and Merritt Patterson star in new Great American Family holiday film “A Vintage Christmas.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Christopher Russell
Christopher Russell. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.
Christopher Russell. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actors Christopher Russell and Merritt Patterson star in new Great American Family holiday film “A Vintage Christmas,” which premiered on October 19th.

The synopsis is: Tessa (Merritt Patterson) is a dedicated historian and preservationist in her hometown of Oak Creek, an old-fashioned and passionate protector of the nostalgic.

Sparks fly when a business developer, Noah (Christopher Russell) arrives in Oak Creek with plans to tear down an abandoned Post Office and replace it with a sleek, modern office complex. There are internal and external struggles among many in the community to arrive at a solution that serves the greater good for all concerned.

As the clock ticks toward Christmas, the race to settle the dispute through concessions and compromise is on.

Christopher Russell is witty, charming, and hilarious in the role of Noah, while Merritt Patterson allows her effervescent personality to shine as Tessa. They have great chemistry together, and their affecting rapport allows for more resonance.

It is a neat tale of opposites attract, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Vintage Christmas” is a warm, heartfelt, and uplifting new Great American Family movie starring Christopher Russell and Merritt Patterson.

It is bound to resonate with the viewers, and it will definitely put them in the holiday spirit. This is one of those stories that makes people cry for joy in the end, and it is ideal for the entire family.

This film is a keeper, and perhaps one of Christopher Russell’s greatest holiday rom-com movies to date. Well done.

In this article:a vintage christmas, Christopher Russell, Family, Film, great american family, Holiday, Merritt Patterson, Movie, rom-com
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Rethinking work and space at the mesh conference

As the mesh conference made its way back to Toronto. Attendees gathered to explore the intersection of design, technology, and the future of work.

13 hours ago
Rupert Murdoch, who built News Corp and Fox Corporation into global media powerhouses, in 2007 Rupert Murdoch, who built News Corp and Fox Corporation into global media powerhouses, in 2007

Business

Op-Ed: The future of FOX News is up in the air

It’s whether the Murdochs can do business with each other that’s the crucial issue.

13 hours ago
A scene from 'Conclave' A scene from 'Conclave'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Conclave’ thrives on concentrated intensity

‘Conclave’ goes behind the curtain to glimpse the secretive and competitive process of choosing the next Pope

21 hours ago

World

Turkish Cypriots caught in citizenship limbo on divided island

Copyright AFP/File Amir MAKARSafaa Kanj and Sam KimballTurkish Cypriot activist Sude Dogan feels “trapped in northern Cyprus”, a self-proclaimed statelet recognised only by Ankara,...

23 hours ago