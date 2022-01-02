Review: Christopher Russell and Jen Lilley delight in ‘Where Your Heart Belongs’

Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell in 'Where Your Heart Belongs.' Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

Actors Christopher Russell and Jen Lilley are delightful in “Where Your Heart Belongs.” Digital Journal has the recap.

A new original Hallmark movie, “Where Your Heart Belongs,” premiered on Saturday, January 1 on the Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “New Year New Movies” programming event.

It is a film with a lot of heart to it. Jen Lilley stars as Mackenzie Sullivan, a New-York based marketing executive who is struggling to keep her high-profile clients that are migrating to an up-and-coming influencer.

When her best friend Olivia (played by Jill Morrison) announces that she’s moving up her wedding date and now plans to get married in just two weeks, she asks Mackenzie to go back with her to their small, rural hometown and help with the plans.

The only downside is that she’ll be working side-by-side with Olivia’s cousin Dylan (played by Christopher Russell), whom she used to date. While she is there, Mackenzie learns the hard way that the love and support of family and true friends mean more than she imagined.

Christie Will directed this movie, which was co-written by Catherine Reay, Kathryn Hudson, and Christie Will.

The Verdict

Overall, “Where Your Heart Belongs” is a noteworthy film from start to finish. Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell deliver triumphant acting performances as Mackenzie and Dylan respectively. They have some great dialogue together, and the movie, as a whole, is well done with a poignant message to it. Compliments to Christie Will for her exceptional direction and co-writing. It garners an A rating.