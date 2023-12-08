Review: Christopher Russell and Ella Cannon star in ‘Peppermint and Postcards’

Ella Cannon and Christopher Russell. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actors Christopher Russell and Ella Cannon star in the new Great American Family movie “Peppermint and Postcards.”

Jim Cliffe directed this romantic comedy from a screenplay by Hayley November.

The synopsis is: Nine-year-old Megan dedicates her Christmas wish to helping her mom, Cara (Ella Cannon), find love. When a holiday letter concerning her love life goes viral, one mom discovers that romance might be right at her door.

This is one of Christopher Russell’s most memorable holiday films to date, courtesy of a strong script by Hayley November, as well as his solid chemistry with Ella Cannon. Young actress Amelia Harrison is also adorable in the role of Megan.

“Peppermint and Postcards” has a heartwarming moral to it, which focuses on one’s belief on the magic and power of the holiday season. It underscores such values as faith, hope, destiny, and family.

The Verdict

Overall, “Peppermint and Postcards” is a pleasant and entertaining feature film. Christopher Russell and Ella Cannon deliver delightful performances that will resonate with the family watching at home. It garners two thumbs up.