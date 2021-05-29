Review: Chris Jericho and the band Fozzy release high-octane single ‘Sane’ and music video

Chris Jericho and the band Fozzy. Photo Credit: Adrienne Beacco

Chris Jericho and the band Fozzy released a high-octane single “Sane” and music video. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is upbeat, spitfire, and vivacious; the adventurous music video helps elevate it to a higher level. It is edgy with a ’90s Metallica retro vibe, and that should be taken as a compliment; moreover, it has an unapologetic attitude that is reminiscent of their live shows.

Frontman Chris Jericho remarked, “It the perfect first single for Fozzy to unleash on the world, as it’s heavy, hooky, catchy and riff-tastic.”

Jericho acknowledged that he could not think of a better way to remind everyone of the feeling one gets when they hear a great rock and roll song, a tune that makes you want to put the top down on your car and put your foot down on the gas.

“It has been such a tough year in so many ways, but now as the world is slowly getting better, Fozzy is here to vaccinate you with a proverbial phonograph needle and make you wanna ROCK again,” he exclaimed.

“Sane” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. The song and its music video both earn an A rating.

Fozzy is made up of Chris Jericho on lead vocals, Rich Ward on guitars and vocals, Frank Fontsere on the drums, Billy Grey on guitars and PJ Farley on the bass.

To learn more about Fozzy and their new music, check out their official website, Instagram, and their Facebook page.