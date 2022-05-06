Review: Chris Jericho and Fozzy release vivacious album ‘Boombox’

Chris Jericho and the band Fozzy. Photo Credit: Adrienne Beacco

On May 6, Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy released their highly-anticipated studio album “Boombox,” and it is a rocking collection.

It opens with the upbeat and fun “Sane,” which instantly lures listeners in, and it is followed by the infectious tunes “I Still Burn” and “Purifier.”

The power ballad “Army of One” is this journalist’s personal favorite song on the album, which stands out lyrically and melodically.

It is followed by the nonchalant “Ugly On The Inside” and the band is able to make Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s “Relax” their own. “Nowhere To Run” is equally noteworthy.

After “Omen,” it closes with “The Worst Is Yet To Come” and on a fitting note with the soaring “The Vulture Club,” where they leave their fans yearning for more.

The Verdict

Overall, Fozzy rocks your socks off with their new album “Boombox,” in the best rocking way possible. One can hear front-man Chris Jericho’s heart on this album, and every song has its own identity; moreover, each track is worthy of becoming a radio single.

Chris Jericho is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and the LP’s subject matter is timely and relevant. “Boombox” garners an A rating.

