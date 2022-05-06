Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Chris Jericho and Fozzy release vivacious album ‘Boombox’

On May 6, Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy released their highly-anticipated studio album “Boombox,” and it is a rocking collection.

Published

Chris Jericho and the band Fozzy
Chris Jericho and the band Fozzy. Photo Credit: Adrienne Beacco
Chris Jericho and the band Fozzy. Photo Credit: Adrienne Beacco

On May 6, Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy released their highly-anticipated studio album “Boombox,” and it is a rocking collection.

It opens with the upbeat and fun “Sane,” which instantly lures listeners in, and it is followed by the infectious tunes “I Still Burn” and “Purifier.”

The power ballad “Army of One” is this journalist’s personal favorite song on the album, which stands out lyrically and melodically.

It is followed by the nonchalant “Ugly On The Inside” and the band is able to make Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s “Relax” their own. “Nowhere To Run” is equally noteworthy.

After “Omen,” it closes with “The Worst Is Yet To Come” and on a fitting note with the soaring “The Vulture Club,” where they leave their fans yearning for more.

The Verdict

Overall, Fozzy rocks your socks off with their new album “Boombox,” in the best rocking way possible. One can hear front-man Chris Jericho’s heart on this album, and every song has its own identity; moreover, each track is worthy of becoming a radio single.

Chris Jericho is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and the LP’s subject matter is timely and relevant. “Boombox” garners an A rating.

For more information on Fozzy, their new music and their tour dates, check out their official website, and follow them on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Read More: Chris Jericho chatted about the new Fozzy album “Boombox.”

In this article:Album, Band, Boombox, Chris Jericho, Fozzy, Rock
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The commander of the Azov regiment says in a video on Telegram that "heavy bloody fighting continues", accusing Russia of violating a ceasefire.

9 hours ago
The Chanel outlet is one of many high-end jewellery stores in the Place Vendome neighbourhood The Chanel outlet is one of many high-end jewellery stores in the Place Vendome neighbourhood

World

Armed gang robs Chanel boutique in Paris

An armed gang on Thursday robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store near the swanky Place Vendome in central Paris in broad daylight.

23 hours ago
Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects

World

Pilots say new Mexico City airport causing safety issues

Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKYThe...

16 hours ago
Boeing will relocate its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington area Boeing will relocate its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington area

Business

Boeing will move its headquarters to Washington area

Boeing will relocate its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington area - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARABoeing announced Thursday it will relocate its headquarters...

21 hours ago