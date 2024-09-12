Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry immerse audiences in ‘Transformers One’

“Transformers One” is a new animated feature film directed by Josh Cooley from a story by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, as well as a screenplay by Eric Pearson, Barrer, and Ferrari.
Markos Papadatos

Published

'Transformers One'
'Transformers One' animated film. Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.
'Transformers One' animated film. Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

“Transformers One” is a new animated feature film directed by Josh Cooley from a story by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, as well as a screenplay by Eric Pearson, Barrer, and Ferrari.

The all-star cast features Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Everybody in this cast brings something unique to the animated story thanks to their impressive voice work.

The synopsis is: “Transformers One” is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry), better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

Hemsworth and Henry’s characters’ ambivalent rapport allows for more resonance.

It has a retro vibe here it transports viewers back to where the saga started, the mysterious planet of Cybertron, which revealed the beginning of icons Optimus Prime and Megatron.

This marks the first-ever fully CG-animated “Transformers” movie, and hopefully, it will be the first of many. It consists of sci-fi violence and animated action throughout and language. The CGI serves the overall effect.

The Verdict

Overall, “Transformers One” is a high-octane, engaging, and fun animated adventure that allows us to witness the origin of the beloved franchise. It is ideal for the whole family, and it is feel-good escapism.

Academy Award winner Josh Cooley (“Toy Story 4”) deserves to be commended for his vision in directing this project and bringing it to life in a refreshing and vivacious manner.

This is a film that deserves to be seen on the big screen in packed theaters (where it can be a shared viewing experience for all). Grab some popcorn and let Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry lure you in. “Transformers One” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about the new “Transformers” movie, follow its Instagram page, and visit its official homepage.

In this article:animated, Brian Tyree Henry, Chris Hemsworth, Film, josh cooley, Movie, Steve buscemi, transformers one
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are giving their first joint interview to CNN Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are giving their first joint interview to CNN

World

New election forecast model predicts Harris win

Similar models correctly predicted the 2020 presidential election and 2021 runoff elections for two Georgia senate seats.

24 hours ago

Social Media

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

Taylor Swift, a self-declared "childless cat lady" and one of the world's most popular and influential stars, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Awarding those taking a stand against C diff infection

For the first time in the organization's history, all of the honourees are women. Each honouree is dedicated to creating positive change in the...

16 hours ago
EU officials say the new framework for data excanges with the United States will better protect personal information but privacy activists believe it still won't meet European legal requirements EU officials say the new framework for data excanges with the United States will better protect personal information but privacy activists believe it still won't meet European legal requirements

Social Media

Op-Ed: Australia making doxxing illegal but it’s not simple

It's time the world grew up and out of this madness.

9 hours ago