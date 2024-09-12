Review: Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry immerse audiences in ‘Transformers One’

'Transformers One' animated film. Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

“Transformers One” is a new animated feature film directed by Josh Cooley from a story by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, as well as a screenplay by Eric Pearson, Barrer, and Ferrari.

The all-star cast features Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Everybody in this cast brings something unique to the animated story thanks to their impressive voice work.

The synopsis is: “Transformers One” is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry), better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

Hemsworth and Henry’s characters’ ambivalent rapport allows for more resonance.

It has a retro vibe here it transports viewers back to where the saga started, the mysterious planet of Cybertron, which revealed the beginning of icons Optimus Prime and Megatron.

This marks the first-ever fully CG-animated “Transformers” movie, and hopefully, it will be the first of many. It consists of sci-fi violence and animated action throughout and language. The CGI serves the overall effect.

The Verdict

Overall, “Transformers One” is a high-octane, engaging, and fun animated adventure that allows us to witness the origin of the beloved franchise. It is ideal for the whole family, and it is feel-good escapism.

Academy Award winner Josh Cooley (“Toy Story 4”) deserves to be commended for his vision in directing this project and bringing it to life in a refreshing and vivacious manner.

This is a film that deserves to be seen on the big screen in packed theaters (where it can be a shared viewing experience for all). Grab some popcorn and let Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry lure you in. “Transformers One” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

