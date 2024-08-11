Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Chloé Caroline releases ‘The Awakening Vol 2 (The Prequel)’

On August 2nd, singer-songwriter Chloé Caroline released her new EP “The Awakening Vol 2 (The Prequel).”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Chloé Caroline
Chloé Caroline EP cover art. Photo Courtesy of Chloé Caroline.
Chloé Caroline EP cover art. Photo Courtesy of Chloé Caroline.

On August 2nd, pop singer-songwriter Chloé Caroline released her new EP “The Awakening Vol 2 (The Prequel).”

It opens with the soothing acoustic ballad “Another Best Friend,” where the songstress is able to lure her listeners in this EP thanks to her breathy, crystalline vocals.

She picks up the pace with the mid-tempo, pensive, and refreshing “When We Were Older,” where the lyrics are pure poetry and relatable. Equally hypnotic is the crisp tune “Manifest.”

After the whimsical “94,” it closes on an unapologetic note with “Boyish,” which is an anthem of female empowerment.

“The Awakening Vol 2 (The Prequel)” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Chloé Caroline soars with this new EP “The Awakening Vol 2 (The Prequel).” It showcases her growth and maturity as an artist, vocalist, and storyteller.

Caroline proves that her voice is simply too good to be mortal, where listeners can recall RaeLynn meets Jewel meets Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer. It deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty, simplicity, and serenity. This EP garners an A rating.

For more information on Chloé Caroline and her new EP, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:another best friend, ballad, Chloé Caroline, Ep, jewel, Pop, prequel, singer-songwriter, Vol 2
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Thorsten Kaye of 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Thorsten Kaye of 'The Bold and The Beautiful'

Entertainment

Thorsten Kaye talks about his 2024 ‘Lead Actor’ Emmy win, Rebecca Budig, and Don Diamont

Thorsten Kaye chatted about his 2024 Daytime Emmy win for "The Bold and The Beautiful," and he opened up about Rebecca Budig joining the...

22 hours ago
Scientific sleuth Elisabeth Bik fears that a flood of AI-generated images and text in academic papers could weaken trust in science Scientific sleuth Elisabeth Bik fears that a flood of AI-generated images and text in academic papers could weaken trust in science

Tech & Science

Flood of ‘junk’: How AI is changing scientific publishing

AI has allowed the bad actors in scientific publishing and academia to "industrialise the overflow" of "junk" papers.

22 hours ago
The Kampala Capital City Authority said the search was ongoing The Kampala Capital City Authority said the search was ongoing

World

Two children among eight dead in Uganda landfill collapse

The Kampala Capital City Authority said the search was ongoing - Copyright AFP BADRU KATUMBAEight people including two children were killed when a landfill...

13 hours ago
Actors Scarlett Johansson (R) and Joaquin Phoenix starred in the 2013 fiction film 'Her', in which a man falls in love with a human sounding AI assistant Actors Scarlett Johansson (R) and Joaquin Phoenix starred in the 2013 fiction film 'Her', in which a man falls in love with a human sounding AI assistant

Tech & Science

OpenAI worries its AI voice may charm users

OpenAI says it is concerned that a realistic voice feature for its artificial intelligence might cause people to bond with the bot.

5 hours ago