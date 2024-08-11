Review: Chloé Caroline releases ‘The Awakening Vol 2 (The Prequel)’

Chloé Caroline EP cover art. Photo Courtesy of Chloé Caroline.

On August 2nd, pop singer-songwriter Chloé Caroline released her new EP “The Awakening Vol 2 (The Prequel).”

It opens with the soothing acoustic ballad “Another Best Friend,” where the songstress is able to lure her listeners in this EP thanks to her breathy, crystalline vocals.

She picks up the pace with the mid-tempo, pensive, and refreshing “When We Were Older,” where the lyrics are pure poetry and relatable. Equally hypnotic is the crisp tune “Manifest.”

After the whimsical “94,” it closes on an unapologetic note with “Boyish,” which is an anthem of female empowerment.

“The Awakening Vol 2 (The Prequel)” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Chloé Caroline soars with this new EP “The Awakening Vol 2 (The Prequel).” It showcases her growth and maturity as an artist, vocalist, and storyteller.

Caroline proves that her voice is simply too good to be mortal, where listeners can recall RaeLynn meets Jewel meets Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer. It deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty, simplicity, and serenity. This EP garners an A rating.

