Review: Cher releases revelatory ‘Cher: The Memoir: Part One’

Global icon, artist, and actor Cher released her new book “Cher: The Memoir: Part One” on November 19th via Dey Street Books.
Cher in the mid-1960s
Global icon, artist, and actor Cher released her new book “Cher: The Memoir: Part One” on November 19th via Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins.

In this book, we get to hear everything firsthand from her own words. After more than seventy years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir.

Her illustrious career is distinct and unparalleled. She came from humble beginnings and survived trying and challenging times.

Cher is the sole woman to top the Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades, she is the winner of an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and a Cannes Film Festival Award, and an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who has been lauded by the Kennedy Center.

She is a lifelong activist and philanthropist. As a dyslexic child who dreamed of becoming famous, Cher was raised in often-chaotic circumstances, surrounded by singers, actors, and a mother who inspired her in spite of their difficult relationship.

With her trademark honesty and wit, “Cher: The Memoir” traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century.

“Cher: The Memoir: Part One” follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono—and reveals the highly complicated and tumultuous relationship that made them world-renowned, but eventually drove them apart.

This book showcases Cher as a daughter, sister, wife, lover, mother, and of course, the worldwide superstar.

There are many surprising things that readers will learn about Cher in this memoir, and is a life too immense for only one book (there will be Part II released next year).

Without giving too much away, this is a life story that needs to be experienced by all fans of music, pop, and Cher. There are so many life lessons that people can learn from this fearless and relentless woman.

The Verdict

Overall, Cher has released a bold, unflinching, revelatory book, where she doesn’t hold anything back. It truly captures the conscience of a living entertainment icon, and it humanizes her at the same time. Cher is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and her vulnerability is the reader’s reward.

It is evident that Cher is the epitome of toil, hope, resilience, and she possesses an indomitable spirit.

Cher is a woman that has found the means to go beyond the ordinary, and she has expanded and redefined music, arts, entertainment, and contemporary storytelling into what it is today. Her life story is an inspiration to us all.

“Cher: The Memoir: Part One” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

