Review: Cher is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

On Saturday, October 19th, Cher was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in a ceremony that was held in Cleveland, Ohio.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Cher, shown here performing at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, is among this year's inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS

Cher performed her global smash hit single “Believe” along with Dua Lipa, and it was followed by “If I Could Turn Back Time,” which was penned by Diane Warren.

“Thank you,” Cher expressed as she accepted her induction after Zendaya made a speech in her honor. “I’m kind of embarrassed,” Cher admitted.

“So, this speech is going to be such a crap shoot I’m not kidding you,” she joked. “I wrote it the other day and then I re-wrote it tonight. I’m dyslexic, I don’t know what is going to happen.”

“It was easier getting divorced from two men than it was to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she explained. “I want to thank my guardian, David Geffen, who is not here tonight… because he wrote a letter and sent it to the directors, and here I am.”

“Anyway, thank you David. Thank you for caring so much about me,” she said, prior to telling a few stories about her life.

Cher went on to thank her “crazy but amazing mother” who would describe her as “special.”

“In my life, I’ve been so down, lower than a snake’s belly (as my mom used to say), but the one thing that I got from my mom is that I never gave up,” she said. “You go down, you come up.”

Cher expressed her gratitude to Francis Ford Coppola, who inspired her to become an actress.

“I’ve been really lucky and I’ve had No. 1s for seven decades,” she revealed, which is a true fact. Cher is the sole recording artist to have a No. 1 hit single on a Billboard chart in each of the past seven decades.

“That surprises me because I’m a good singer; I’m not a great singer,” she noted. “You know what… I’ll take good. With ‘Believe,’ I changed the sound of music forever. ‘Believe’ really changed the sound of music; it was an accident.”

“My life has been a roller coaster and the one thing I didn’t do was to never give up,” she explained.

Cher concluded her Rock Hall induction speech by thanking all of her family members. “Good night, and thank you so much,” Cher concluded.

To learn more about global music superstar Cher, check out her official homepage and her Linktree page.

