Review: Cher and Darlene Love perform at Rockefeller Center in New York

Cher and Darlene Love perform at Rockefeller Center. Photo by Ralph Bavaro, NBC.

On November 29, Cher and Darlene Love performed at Rockefeller Center in New York.

Cher performed her solo single “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” which recently topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales. This song is the lead single from Cher’s first-ever holiday album “Christmas.”

With this song, Cher made Billboard history joining The Rolling Stones as the second artist to have a No. 1 song on Billboard in each of the last seven decades.

Cher. Photo Credit: An Le

Love performed the upbeat, cheerful, and festive “Marshmallow World,” which was well-received. “Merry Christmas, everybody. I love you so much, God bless you,” Love said.

Both divas subsequently joined forces on Love’s signature “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” where they showcased their ability to hit the high notes.

At 77 (Cher) and 82 (Love), these two women prove that they are still powerhouses in music, and that age is just a number. The fans absolutely loved them.

Darlene Love. Photo Credit: ABC, Lou Rocco

“I’m literally in tears … I’m so so happy!” Love exclaimed. “My wish finally came true to perform at Christmas at Rockefeller and to top it off closing the show with my dear dear friend Cher whom I absolute love and adore.”

“Thank you, Lord for making this dream come true & to Bill Bracken for believing in me, Len Evans, Liz Rosenberg, Jen Ruiz, Alton & my niece Candace for all your love and support,” Love elaborated.

Cher’s holiday album “Christmas” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.