Review: Charlotte Morris tackles heartache in her new music video for ‘Love Ain’t Real’

Country singer-songwriter Charlotte Morris tackles heartache in her new music video for “Love Ain’t Real.”
Charlotte Morris. Photo Credit: Cody Stallings
Country directed by Will Gawley. Charlotte Morris tackles heartache in her new music video for “Love Ain’t Real.”

The song was written and performed by Charlotte Morris, and its music video was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee. It is one of the tracks that is featured on her “Wild Child” album.

 In the “Love Ain’t Real” music video, directed by Will Gawley, Morris is dressed in black and she is seated in front of a black backdrop, where she is pensive about her early trauma.

A floating screen periodically shows flashback images from Morris’ dreams for a childhood that was centered around one cohesive family unit. Her world subsequently fell apart due to her parents’ divorce, which resulted in sorrow.

She sings about the trials and tribulations she endured in an effort to find that healing can occur and that there is hope and love out there. 

This stirring ballad has an eerie vibe to it, and Morris allows her crystalline and expressive to shine. The lyrics are cathartic and pure poetry at times, which the audience is bound to find sincere and relatable, especially because it appears to be so personal to her.

“Love Ain’t Real” is one of those songs that starts out heartbreaking but ends in a heartwarming fashion. It garners two thumbs up.

Her “Wild Child” album is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Charlotte Morris, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.

