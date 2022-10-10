Connect with us

Review: Charles Shaughnessy is spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s MB ‘State of Mind’

Veteran British actor Charles Shaughnessy is spotlighted on Maurice Benard’s “MB State of Mind” podcast on mental health.
Shaughnessy currently plays the role of Victor Cassadine on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.” Benard described him as “very dignified and classy.”

Shaughnessy is also known for playing Mr. Maxwell Sheffield on the 90s sitcom “The Nanny.” He also played Shane Donovan on “Days of Our Lives.”

In the hit digital drama series “The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin, Shaughnessy portrayed Capt. Elliot Sanders, and also played Tom Kane in the holiday film “The Magic.”

They open up about how Shaughnessy got into the acting world, “General Hospital,” “The Nanny” with Fran Drescher, growing up in London, and mental health. “We can get away with anything with this accent,” he said, jokingly. “I had a great childhood.”

Their informed conversation may be seen below.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.

To learn more about Charles Shaughnessy, follow him on Instagram.

