Review: Characters go on a journey of self-discovery in this week’s releases

Scream Factory

King Kong Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

The Petrox company’s search for new oil reserves on a strange island unleashes a terror unseen by civilized man — King Kong — in a timeless story of a “beauty” (Jessica Lange) and a “beast.” A scheming oil company shark (Charles Grodin) is out to exploit the giant beast to his fullest and Jack Prescott (Jeff Bridges) is the desperate hero who attempts to wrest the beautiful heroine from King Kong’s grasp. New York City trembles with each echoing footstep of the towering ape set loose in the streets.

In 1976, Italian filmmaker Dino De Laurentiis produced a remake of the original 1933 picture of the same name. Though the films shared the same basic plot, it still feels like there was an effort to emphasize the narrative’s action elements. The battles with Kong feel more elaborate than its predecessor’s and the tactics are more invasive. The special effects clearly improved over the 40-plus years between the films, as the giant ape manhandles the blonde beauty, tramples through forests and people with equal disregard, and reacts to the foreign invaders more passionately. In addition, there’s a scene on carrier ship that looks as if it may have inspired a scene in the new Godzilla vs. Kong. They casted two young, attractive, but little known actors at the time to star in the picture: Bridges, who was just establishing his career, and Lange, who made her feature debut in this movie. Together, the pair help build sympathy for Kong who is being cruelly exploited by the evil oil company. She is the damsel in distress who is both afraid of and for Kong, while he makes a valiant attempt to save them both.

Special features include: commentary with film historian Ray Morton (author of “King Kong – The History of a Movie Icon”); audio interview with special makeup effects wizard Rick Baker; “Something’s Haywire,” an interview with actor Jack O’Halloran; “On the Top of the World,” an interview with assistant director David McGiffert and production manager Brian Frankish; “Maybe in their Wildest Dreams,” an interview with sculptor Jack Varner; “There’s A Fog Bank Out There,” an interview with second unit director William Kronick; “From Space to Apes,” an interview with photographic effects assistant Barry Nolan; “When the Monkey Dies, Everybody Cries,” an interview with production assistants Jeffrey Chernov and Scott Thaler; still galleries; TV and radio spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory)

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Land (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

In the aftermath of an unfathomable event, Edee (Robin Wright) finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew. In the face of that uncertainty, she retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

Wright has repeatedly proven she has good acting instincts and, with this picture, she demonstrates she’s also a skilled director in her feature film debut behind the camera, which includes some incredible natural landscapes. The story of people vs. nature is a classic that’s been played out in a variety of narratives for centuries. However, this is a matter of a woman not only battling the elements, but also her own melancholy. At onetime, living in the elements was unavoidable and people were innately more equipped to survive because they were not accustomed to modern creature comforts. Now, people try to escape the pressures and connectivity of contemporary society by withdrawing to a lesser evolved existence. This movie reveals how difficult that can be if one doesn’t already have the necessary skills to ensure food and shelter — especially when winter is a factor. However, it’s also a story about redemption and self-discovery as Edee learns and embraces a new way of life, and allows new friends into her heart.

Special features include: “Crafting Land”; “Robin Wright: Feature Film Directorial Debut”; and “After the Trauma.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Criterion Collection

Merrily We Go to Hell (Blu-ray)

An urbane couple (Fredric March and Sylvia Sidney) whose relationship is pushed to the breaking point by his alcoholism and wandering eye, leading them into an emotionally explosive experiment with an open marriage.

It’s fairly obvious this film was made before the Production Code came into effect because they never would’ve abided by such loose morals being depicted on screen. Drinking and partying was acceptable as long as it was eventually punished, but the fact that the married couple openly dates other people would never have been tolerated — particularly without more serious consequences. Even the beginning of their relationship only appears heaven-made through rose-coloured glasses as the film exposes the petty cruelties of high society. As the narrative unfolds, they’re both depicted as irredeemable characters determined on doing what they want, when they want regardless of the cost to their relationship. However, she, of course, suffers the brunt of their injuries even though he’s more callous. Dorothy Arzner was the only woman to work as a director in 1930s Hollywood, and she brings these frank and liberal notions to the screen with striking clarity. The wife makes her own choices, expressing her sexual liberation rather than falling to pieces when her husband becomes a philanderer; she matches his debauchery until it no longer suits her. However, after everything that happens, the ending is difficult to swallow — even if it is in tune with the times.

Special features include: “Dorothy Arzner: Longing for Women”; video essay by film historian Cari Beauchamp; and an essay by film scholar Judith Mayne. (Criterion Collection)

Well Go USA

Morgue (Blu-ray

After a harrowing accident, the perpetually down-on-his-luck Diego Martinez (Pablo Martínez) accepts a gig as a security guard at the local morgue. He thought he’d had a lucky break, but as the night wears on, eerie occurrences and the suddenly not-quite-lifeless body of the victim leave him to wonder: how much otherworldly rage does it take to wake the dead?

The film begins as an atmospheric horror movie with strange incidents Diego is mostly unaware of or brushes off. For example, something passes in the background or moves without explanation, but the audience is aware these events have eerie origins. Diego is also being pestered by a mysterious man who repeatedly trespasses and must be chased off the property. The narrative slowly evolves into a creepy story about distressed ghosts taking their anger out on the unsuspecting night security. Jump scares are delivered by horrifically disfigured creatures that hide in the dark and attack with horrifying movements. However, the isolated cat-and-mouse routine loses its appeal after a while, and the too-close close-ups a la Blair Witch are not fitting of the narrative. The conclusion is mostly predictable, though it could’ve been better executed.

There are no special features. (Well Go USA)

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Shrek [20th Anniversary Edition] (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)

Shrek (Mike Myers) goes on a daring quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his loveable loud-mouthed Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and win back the deed to his beloved swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).

Even though this cartoon was released 20 years ago, it continues to hold up. The characters are fantastic and complemented by perfectly matched voice actors. Essentially a buddy comedy, Shrek and Donkey are hilarious as they bicker all the way to Fiona’s dungeon and back again. Shrek turns out be a fairly deep character whose internalized all the hate he’s encountered; but a few days with a tenacious “steed” and an exceptional princess brings him out of his shell. Conversely, Lord Farquaad has no depth and is the butt of many humorous short jokes. In addition, the array of additional characters, such as the Gingerbread Man, three blind mice and lonely dragon, and sing-along-worthy soundtrack make this a thoroughly enjoyable movie.

Special features include: commentary with directors Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson and producer Aron Warner; deleted scenes; “Shrek’s Interactive Journey: I”; “Spotlight on Donkey”; “Secrets of Shrek”; “Shrek in The Swamp Karaoke Dance Party”; music videos; five episodes from “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” TV Series; and ten short films. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)