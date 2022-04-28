Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe steal the show in ‘Fortress: Sniper’s Eye’

Actors Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe steal the show in the new action film “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye.”

Published

Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe in 'Fortress: Sniper's Eye'
Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe in 'Fortress: Sniper's Eye.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate
Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe in 'Fortress: Sniper's Eye.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate

Actors Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill”) and Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) steal the show in the new action film “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye.”

This thriller is available in select theaters, on Digital, and On Demand, tomorrow, on Friday, April 29. This is the second film in the trilogy, which was developed by Emmett/Furla co-CEOs Randall Emmett and Emile Hirsch.

Director Josh Sternfeld did a solid job directing this film, which was written by Alan Horsnai.

An action cyber-thriller “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” stars Bruce Willis (“Die Hard”) and it continues the adventure that began in “Fortress.” The story in the second installment revolves around a top-secret resort for retired U.S. intelligence officers.

Weeks after the deadly assault on Fortress Camp, Robert (Bruce Willis) makes a daring rescue to save Sasha (Natali Yura), the widow of his old nemesis, Balzary (Chad Michael Murray).

Back in the camp’s command bunker, it appears Sasha may have devious plans of her own, and as a new attack breaks out, Robert is confronted with a familiar face he thought he’d never see again.

Jesse Metcalfe is back as Paul in a refreshing manner, and he works well with scene partner Chad Michael Murray. This is one of the last movies of Bruce Willis in his illustrious career in the film and TV industry.

The Verdict

Overall, “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” is a high-adrenaline action film by Josh Sternfeld who had a clear and concise vision. It will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats as it is darker and edgier than “Fortress.”

The acting performances by Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe are riveting and badass, and the entire cast is memorable.

While it is not perfect, it is worth checking out. Viewers ought to hang on tight since this is a bumpy ride. “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” garners four out of five stars.

In this article:Bruce willis, chad michael murray, Film, fortress, jesse metcalfe, Josh Sternfeld, sniper's eye
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Why is Russia so blasé when talking about World War 3?

The likely result will be an eternal silence.

17 hours ago
The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia halts gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay in rubles but the EU steps in quickly to fulfil their energy...

23 hours ago
After learning their craft from the experts, the women plan to return to Ukraine and put it into practice in areas where Russian troops have withdrawn After learning their craft from the experts, the women plan to return to Ukraine and put it into practice in areas where Russian troops have withdrawn

World

‘Not afraid’: Ukraine women learn to demine in Kosovo

Kateryna Grybinichenko chose to sign up after rockets fell on her home city of Sloviansk, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

12 hours ago

World

UN chief condemns ‘absurdity’ of war in Ukraine visit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited sites of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, decrying war as "an absurdity."

7 hours ago