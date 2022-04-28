Review: Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe steal the show in ‘Fortress: Sniper’s Eye’

Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe in 'Fortress: Sniper's Eye.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate

Actors Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill”) and Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) steal the show in the new action film “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye.”

This thriller is available in select theaters, on Digital, and On Demand, tomorrow, on Friday, April 29. This is the second film in the trilogy, which was developed by Emmett/Furla co-CEOs Randall Emmett and Emile Hirsch.

Director Josh Sternfeld did a solid job directing this film, which was written by Alan Horsnai.

An action cyber-thriller “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” stars Bruce Willis (“Die Hard”) and it continues the adventure that began in “Fortress.” The story in the second installment revolves around a top-secret resort for retired U.S. intelligence officers.

Weeks after the deadly assault on Fortress Camp, Robert (Bruce Willis) makes a daring rescue to save Sasha (Natali Yura), the widow of his old nemesis, Balzary (Chad Michael Murray).

Back in the camp’s command bunker, it appears Sasha may have devious plans of her own, and as a new attack breaks out, Robert is confronted with a familiar face he thought he’d never see again.

Jesse Metcalfe is back as Paul in a refreshing manner, and he works well with scene partner Chad Michael Murray. This is one of the last movies of Bruce Willis in his illustrious career in the film and TV industry.

The Verdict

Overall, “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” is a high-adrenaline action film by Josh Sternfeld who had a clear and concise vision. It will certainly keep viewers at the edge of their seats as it is darker and edgier than “Fortress.”

The acting performances by Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe are riveting and badass, and the entire cast is memorable.

While it is not perfect, it is worth checking out. Viewers ought to hang on tight since this is a bumpy ride. “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” garners four out of five stars.