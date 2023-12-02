Connect with us

Review: Chad Michael Murray and Christa Taylor Brown star in a new Great American Family rom-com

Actors Chad Michael Murray and Christa Taylor Brown star in a new Great American Family rom-com, which will premiere later today.
Markos Papadatos

Chad Michael Murray and Christa Taylor Brown
Chad Michael Murray and Christa Taylor Brown. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family
Chad Michael Murray and Christa Taylor Brown. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family

In “Christmas on Windmill Way,” Mia Meijer (Christa Taylor Brown) excitedly anticipates the town’s Dutch Bake-Off competition and is filled with confidence that her Oma, Ann, will win the top “Golden Rolling Pin” prize with her award-winning Kerststol, a a traditional Dutch oval-shaped fruited bread for the holidays, when she learns Oma has difficult news to share.

For a more secure financial future, Ann had to sell the land deed to their Windmill Way property that had been in their family for generations.

It’s an especially difficult pill for Mia to swallow when she learns the overseeing Property Developer is her former boyfriend, Brady Schaltz (Chad Michael Murray), who also must let Mia and Ann know that a new deal has come into play.

Initially thought to be safe, the Meijer family-owned heritage Dutch sawmill, renowned for the past 90 years for its fine millwork and beautiful wooden furniture, will be torn down to put up a luxurious resort. Mia will be doing everything in her power to not allow that to happen.

Christa is effervescent as Mia and she exudes her bubbly personality throughout the film. She has solid chemistry with Chad Michael Murray, who plays the suave Brady.

The screenplay by Billy Schofield is realistic (without sugarcoating anything) and extremely well-written, while director Don McBrearty excels with its direction thanks to his keen eye and creative vision.

This is one of those romantic comedies that deserves its own sequel. It has a heartwarming message that viewers and fans can easily relate to. The movie is feel-good holiday escapism, and it garners two giant thumbs up.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News.

