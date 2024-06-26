Review: Celine Dion finds her voice again in ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ documentary

Celine Dion in 'I Am: Celine' documentary. Photo Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

On June 25th, the new documentary “I Am: Celine Dion,” directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor, was released on Amazon Prime Video.

In this bittersweet feature film, Dion is able to find her voice again. It gives us a raw and authentic behind-the-scenes look at the veteran pop superstar’s struggles with a life-altering illness, Stiff person syndrome (SPS), which is a very rare neurological disorder.

“I Am: Celine Dion” serves as a love letter to her fans. It is quite inspirational, cathartic, and it tugs at the heartstrings; moreover, it highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

She acknowledges that her voice is “the conductor of her life,” and rightfully so. She noted that she does need her “instrument.”

Dion is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and her vulnerability in this documentary is the viewer’s reward. She will break your heart at times, but it is also optimistic and encouraging.

While it may be heartbreaking, it is also heartwarming because she continues to maintain a positive outlook on her life as she possesses an indomitable spirit. This quote from the documentary sums her up: “If I can’t run, I’ll walk, if I can’t walk, I’ll crawl… And I won’t stop.”

At all times, she showcases her appreciation and gratitude for her fans and listeners. “I miss the people,” she acknowledged.

The Verdict

Overall, “I Am: Celine Dion” is an empowering documentary from start to finish. It is honest, unflinching, shocking, and powerful; moreover, it ought to have Oscar written all over it.

Irene Taylor is able to bring this important story to life while also humanizing the beloved pop diva. Celine Dion embodies strength, willpower, and determination. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.