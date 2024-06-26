Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Celine Dion finds her voice again in ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ documentary

On June 25th, the new documentary “I Am: Celine Dion,” directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor, was released on Amazon Prime Video.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Celine Dion in 'I Am: Celine' documentary
Celine Dion in 'I Am: Celine' documentary. Photo Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.
Celine Dion in 'I Am: Celine' documentary. Photo Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

On June 25th, the new documentary “I Am: Celine Dion,” directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor, was released on Amazon Prime Video.

In this bittersweet feature film, Dion is able to find her voice again. It gives us a raw and authentic behind-the-scenes look at the veteran pop superstar’s struggles with a life-altering illness, Stiff person syndrome (SPS), which is a very rare neurological disorder.

“I Am: Celine Dion” serves as a love letter to her fans. It is quite inspirational, cathartic, and it tugs at the heartstrings; moreover, it highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

She acknowledges that her voice is “the conductor of her life,” and rightfully so. She noted that she does need her “instrument.”

Dion is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and her vulnerability in this documentary is the viewer’s reward. She will break your heart at times, but it is also optimistic and encouraging.

While it may be heartbreaking, it is also heartwarming because she continues to maintain a positive outlook on her life as she possesses an indomitable spirit. This quote from the documentary sums her up: “If I can’t run, I’ll walk, if I can’t walk, I’ll crawl… And I won’t stop.”

At all times, she showcases her appreciation and gratitude for her fans and listeners. “I miss the people,” she acknowledged.

The Verdict

Overall, “I Am: Celine Dion” is an empowering documentary from start to finish. It is honest, unflinching, shocking, and powerful; moreover, it ought to have Oscar written all over it.

Irene Taylor is able to bring this important story to life while also humanizing the beloved pop diva. Celine Dion embodies strength, willpower, and determination. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

Celine Dion presents Album Of The Year award during the Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024
Celine Dion presents Album Of The Year award during the Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024 – Copyright AFP/File Valerie Macon
In this article:Amazon, Celine dion, Documentary, Film, I am: celine dion, irene taylor, Pop, prime video
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck over a defect on the accelerator panel Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck over a defect on the accelerator panel

Tech & Science

Going electric: The most anticipated EVs in the UK

The Tesla Cybertruck is the most searched-for future electric vehicle in the UK.

22 hours ago
The increase in interest rates by the Bank of England has added to a cost-of-living crisis as most UK homeowners have variable rate mortgages which have shot higher The increase in interest rates by the Bank of England has added to a cost-of-living crisis as most UK homeowners have variable rate mortgages which have shot higher

Business

Op-Ed: Rising prices vs tax cuts — Who benefits most, the gougers or the gouged?

Tax cuts will have no impact whatsoever.  

22 hours ago
Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh (C), during the funeral of his son Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist who was killed in Rafah Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh (C), during the funeral of his son Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist who was killed in Rafah

Business

Probe highlights ‘attack on press freedom’ in Gaza war

"Today's Gaza journalists have long known that their 'press' vests do not protect them," he wrote..

14 hours ago

Business

Asian markets rebound on bargain-buying but tech worries linger

Asian equities edged higher Tuesday after recent losses as investors ignored another tough day for tech titans on Wall Street.

14 hours ago