Review: Casey Likes puts us into a time warp in ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’

Markos Papadatos

Published

Casey Likes in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' on Broadway
Casey Likes in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
Casey Likes in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Broadway actor and singer Casey Likes stars as Marty McFly in “Back to the Future: The Musical,” which is being performed at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

This vivacious musical adventure is based on the 1985 blockbuster and pop culture phenomenon (starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd) is brought to the stage by the movie’s co-writers, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

The music and lyrics are by Alan Silvestri and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Glen Ballard from a book by Bob Gale.

In this show, Marty McFly (Casey Likes) is a rock and roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown.

Before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

The musical numbers are noteworthy, where Likes allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine, while the special effects are visually-striking and the choreography is utterly fantastic.

The musical score by Silvestri and Ballard is infectious. Everybody in the ensemble offers something distinct to this upbeat show.

Gabby Gabriel, fan and attendee remarked, “The ‘Back to the Future’ musical blends cinematic magic with live theater, delivering an edge-of-your-seat experience. Its message—that small actions can shape the future—is both powerful and refreshing.”

This musical is being performed at the Winter Garden Theatre until January 5, 2025.

The Verdict

Overall, “Back to the Future: The Musical” is a riveting, engaging and entertaining Broadway musical.

A strong lead performance by Casey Likes gives this show its beating heart, and he is gloriously enthralling in the role (to the point where Michael J. Fox would be proud).

Likes is able to bring out his inner Huey Lewis, and his portrayal of Marty will resonate well with viewers and fans.

It is feel-good escapism, and it deserves more than just a passing glance. “Back to the Future: The Musical” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about “Back to the Future: The Musical,” check out its official homepage.

For more information on Casey Likes, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

