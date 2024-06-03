Review: Carson Boatman of ‘Days of Our Lives’ performs his first-ever solo acoustic concert

Carson Boatman performing his acoustic set. Photo Credit: Michelle Lebowitz.

On Sunday, June 2nd, actor and musician Carson Boatman (“Days of Our Lives”) performed an acoustic concert in Montreal, Canada.

This show was a part of Star Image Entertainment’s 10th anniversary celebration, and Boatman revealed that this marked the first time that he played a show by himself.

Boatman is known for his role of Johnny DiMera on the Peacock daytime drama “Days of Our Lives,” but he is a musical artist in his own right.

His co-stars, fellow actors Eric Martsolf, Dan Feuerriegel, Bryan Dattilo, Kyle Lowder, and Peter Porte, were all in attendance.

Acoustic set

Boatman began his set with “Ride the Lightning” by Warren Zeiders, and it was followed by a soothing rendition of “Colder Weather” by Zac Brown Band, where he was able to display his rich, rumbling voice with a neat a cappella ending to it.

He went on to tip his hat to Zach Bryan with his soaring version of “Something in the Orange,” and he did it justice. Boatman praised Zach Bryan for being a “great artist,” and rightfully so.

An added treat was when he sang a few lyrics from “Woke Up in Nashville” by Seth Ennis, where their baritone voices sounded almost identical.

Boatman also honored country king George Strait with “I Can Still Make Cheyenne.” Growing up in a small town in Iowa, Boatman noted that this was one of the first songs that he ever heard on the radio at age four. “I like how the lyrics of this song are sad but also witty,” Boatman observed.

Equally noteworthy was his take on Tim McGraw’s “Where The Green Grass Grows.” “I moved to Los Angeles 10.5 years ago,” Boatman recalled.

It was followed by a stirring interpretation of Jeff Buckley’s “Hallelujah.” The lovey dovey portion of the show kicked off with an endearing rendition of “Always on My Mind,” where he paid homage to Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson.

Boatman shared that both his wife, Julana, and his baby girl like the song “Spin You Around,” and he went on to cover this Morgan Wallen tune. He continued with Ed Sheeran’s poignant ballad “Perfect,” prior to throwing one of his own originals in the mix with “Name in Your Phone.”

He also paid tribute to country queen Dolly Parton with a smooth version “I Will Always Love You,” which ought to be enjoyed for its simplicity and beauty.

Boatman closed his 12-close set on an emotional note with Maroon 5’s “Memories,” which he dedicated to the late but great “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, who tragically passed away last week. Many of the audience members were so moved by this song that they were brought to tears; moreover, it subsequently earned him a standing ovation.

Eric Martsolf and Dan Feuerriegel on Carson Boatman’s acoustic set

Emmy winner Eric Martsolf (who plays Brady Black on “Days of Our Lives”) remarked, “Carson Boatman performed his first solo concert today with Star Image Entertainment and he enchanted the audience with not only his perfection of some of these tunes but even the slight chord changes that he didn’t hope would happen.”

“Carson made the mistakes beautiful. That goes to show you that it’s not about being perfect, it’s about being perfect for the room, and he was today,” Martsolf added.

Dan Feuerriegel, who plays his on-screen father EJ DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” stated, “I am ‘somewhat’ proud of Carson. I know what he is capable of, so he is a good and talented artist.”

The Verdict

Overall, Carson Boatman delivered in his first-ever solo acoustic show. He made the “Days of Our Lives” fans feel as if they were in his living room enjoying these orignal and cover tunes. His vocals were reminiscent of such country artists as Hunter Hayes meets Easton Corbin.

To learn more about Carson Boatman, follow him on Instagram.