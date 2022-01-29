Review: Carson Boatman and Raven Bowens of ‘Days of Our Lives’ participate in a virtual fan event

Carson Boatman. Photo Credit: Isaac Alvarez

On Saturday, January 29, actors Carson Boatman and Raven Bowens of “Days of Our Lives” participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, where they were joined by an intimate group of daytime fans.

Boatman plays Johnny DiMera on the NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives,” while Bowens portrays Chanel Dupree.

This Zoom event was hosted by Tony Moore from “Dishin’ Days,” and it was produced by Spectrum Celebrity Events. To learn more about Spectrum Celebrity Events, visit their official website.

A portion of the proceeds benefits True Colors United, a charitable organization that implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people.

When asked if she were to write, direct, and produce her own short film on a topic of importance, Bowens responded, “Mine would probably be on mental health. I have the ideas in my head but I haven’t put them on paper yet. I have several family members that struggle with it. I’ve always wanted to create something that tells a story in a way that is helpful to someone or something.”

“Although I don’t have a specific topic that I would stick to, I like to see the underdog succeed. I would do a short on perseverance where the odds aren’t in your favor, even maybe something not fully nonfiction but based on a true story. I want to tell the story of when the cards aren’t in your favor and overcoming odds,” Boatman said.

When asked how they handle being dialogue-heavy, Bowens said, “When you keep training that muscle, it gets stronger and stronger. Also, you know your characters well and it has become less overwhelming.”

For more information on Carson Boatman, follow him on Instagram. To learn more on Raven Bowens, visit her Instagram page.