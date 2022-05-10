Review: Carolyn Hennesy is mind-blowing in Season 2 of ‘Studio City’

Carolyn Hennesy in Season 2 of 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'

Emmy award-winning actress Carolyn Hennesy is back in Season 2 of “Studio City,” which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Hennesy plays the role of Gloria Winton, and she is feistier than ever in this second season.

In the first episode of Season 2, we see Gloria stressed since pressure is put on her character to get the show “Hearts on Fire” fixed in one week, otherwise, they are in jeopardy of being canceled. Tune in to see what the fate of their show will be (since it depicts a drama within a drama).

Hennesy continues to have great scenes opposite her “Studio City” co-stars Sean Kanan, Justin Torkildsen, and Anthony Turk; moreover, she controls Gloria so well that she makes her somebody that the audience wants to secretly root for. Her character is ravishing and insatiable.

By episode six, we see that Gloria does have a heart deep down, and it is neat to watch her nail those emotional scenes, where her acting runs the gamut.

Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard once proclaimed Carolyn Hennesy as the “Lucille Ball” of the daytime drama world, and rightfully so.

“Studio City” was co-created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli. This digital series won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Limited Series.” Season 2 of “Studio City” is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.