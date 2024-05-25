Review: Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega star in ‘Mr. Manhattan’ on Great American Pure Flix

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega in 'Mr. Manhattan.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Pure Flix.

Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega star in the new original film “Mr. Manhattan,” which premiered on May 24th on Great American Pure Flix.

Brian Herzlinger directed the movie from an original screenplay by Andrea Gyertson Nasfell.

The synopsis is: Mason Bradley (Carlos PenaVega) makes a promise to his brother and sister-in-law to be godfather to their newborn son (and future children).

Mason has exciting news of his own: he has just been accepted to Columbia Law School, which comes as a shock to his fiancé Dani (played by his real-life wife Alexa PenaVega).

10 years later, Mason is surround by big city life in the “Big Apple” and obsessed with becoming a partner in his firm. Mason and Dani have broken up, and just when Mason feels personal success in his life, he receives a devastating phone call.

His brother and sister-in-law have tragically been killed in a car accident, thus leaving Mason as a single father with two children.

This is perhaps the most compelling film that Carlos and Alexa have collectively starred in together as an on-screen couple, and one that will certainly strike a chord in the heart of their fans and viewers.

New York, as a backdrop in this film, seems like a character in itself.

The Verdict

Overall, “Mr. Manhattan” is an intriguing and empowering faith-based family movie. It highlights such values as faith, hope, family, and love, which are food for thought and inspiration for us all.

The script by Andrea Gyertson Nasfell is realistic and relatable, and it teaches us what things to prioritize in life, with faith and family at the forefront.

The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions as Alexa and Carlos deliver honest and authentic acting performances that will definitely spark conversations afterward. They both deserve to be commended for a job well done. “Mr. Manhattan” garners an A rating.