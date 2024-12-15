Review: Carlos and Alexa PenaVega star in their new Great American Family film ‘Get Him Back for Christmas’

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Real-life husband and wife Carlos and Alexa PenaVega star in their new holiday rom-com “Get Him Back for Christmas,” which premiered today on Great American Family.

Brian Herzlinger directed from a screenplay by Horace Priester.

In this refreshing Christmas film, rising singer-songwriter Bella Harlan (played by Alexa PenaVega) comes home for Christmas, and she enlists her high-school songwriting partner Jack Grayton (Carlos PenaVega) to craft a song to win back her rockstar boyfriend by Christmas.

As the two reunite for the first time in a decade, they embark on a Christmas journey down memory lane, and soon realize true love may be closer than they thought.

The heart of the movie centers on Jack’s role with The Salvation Army, and Bella soon finds herself inspired by his devotion and passion to a life of doing the most good.

Alexa is superb as Bella while Carlos delivers as the suave Jack; moreover, their on-screen chemistry is off-the-charts, and it shows.

The twists and turns in the plot are engaging, and they will certainly keep audience members entertained. The Salvation Army feels like its own character in the movie.

If that weren’t enough, “Get Him Back for Christmas” some special cameo appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and other actors and personalities (without giving any more spoilers away).

The Verdict

Overall, “Get Him Back for Christmas” is a heartfelt, enthralling, and captivating new holiday romantic comedy, which should be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity.

The new original music featured in the project is warm and resonant (and it ought to be checked out separately as well).

The film is about never losing sight of the ones you really care about, and the ones that matter the most in life. It was well-written, organized, and well-edited.

Most importantly, “Get Him Back for Christmas” offers a vision of compassion as a way of life, and it’s a grand celebration of a small collection of moments in life.

This is perhaps the best movie of their career thus far, that they released collectively. It will certainly put fans and viewers in a joyous, holiday spirit. “Get Him Back for Christmas” garners an A rating. Well done.