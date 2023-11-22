Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Gabriel Hogan star in new original Great American Family film

Candace Cameron Bure and Gabriel Hogan. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) and Gabriel Hogan star in a new original Great American Family movie, which will premiere on Friday, November 24.

In “My Christmas Hero,” U.S. Army reservist and orthopedic physician, Dr. Nicole Ramsey (Candace Cameron Bure) is dedicated to serving military service members and their families at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington, home of I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing.

This holiday season, with the help of many dedicated heroes, Nicole is on a mission to honor a special fallen soldier and bring much needed healing to her own family.

An army reserve doctor, Nicole is trying to track down down her family’s military history with the help of Major Ross (played by Gabriel Hogan), who might become her new romantic love interest.

Martin Wood directed this film from a screenplay by Jim Head. Candance Cameron Bure soars as the female lead Nicole in an alluring performance.

Gabriel Hogan is charming and valiant as Major Ross; moreover, Hogan is Cameron Mathison-caliber good in this role, and it will resonate well with viewers.

Both leads have great chemistry together, and it translates well throughout the film, from their first encounter.

The subject matter is timely and relevant, and its release comes at a fitting time after Veterans Day and as part of Thanksgiving Weekend in the U.S.

This movie deserves to be commended for honoring the U.S. service men and women and their families in a respectful fashion, while preserving their dignity.

The Verdict

Overall, Candace Cameron Bure and Gabriel Hogan deliver in this new original holiday movie. It is warm, authentic, and realistic in its depictions, which the audience is bound to find relatable.

Director Martin Wood is able to bring Jim Head’s screenplay to life, and the same holds true for the cast of actors, all of which are able to breathe life into their characters. This film garners an A rating.