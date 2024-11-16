Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson star in their new Great American Family holiday film

Eric Johnson and Candace Cameron Bure. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actors Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) and Eric Johnson star in their new Great American Family film “A Christmas Less Traveled.”

This holiday rom-com premieres today on Saturday, November 16th.

In this movie, “The Dine and Dash” diner has a stack of mounting unpaid bills, forcing its owner, Desi (Candace Cameron Bure) to sell her beloved, mint condition, cherry red 1964 Ford, a gift from her deceased father.

As Desi visits the vintage truck one last time, she discovers a recorded message from her dad on an old audio cassette. Desi’s father’s voice sends her and “Old Red” out to retrace her family’s most memorable moments one last time.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Christmas Less Traveled” is a compelling and enchanting film from start to finish. Candace Cameron Bure is delightful as Desi who delivers a moving and transcendent performance, where the audience can feel for her character.

Eric Johnson is a revelation and the voice of reason as Greyson, and they have good chemistry together. This is a story that really pulls at the heartstrings. It is melancholically beautiful and it should be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.

This is a rom-com that underscored such traditional family values as faith and forgiveness. The film is like a nice warm hug and it will put viewers in the holiday spirit.

“A Christmas Less Traveled” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.