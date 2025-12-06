Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new holiday film

Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) and Cameron Mathison (“General Hospital”) star in their new holiday film “Another Sweet Christmas.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison
Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.
Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) and Cameron Mathison (“General Hospital”) star in their new holiday film “Another Sweet Christmas.”

It is the sequel to “Home Sweet Christmas,” which premiered on Great American Family last year.

When Sophie (Candace Cameron Bure) and Sam (Cameron Mathison) see their own love story turned into a Christmas movie, their small hometown of Waynesbridge, Washington, transforms into a real-life holiday film set.

As the spotlight grows brighter, the couple must navigate the pressures of fame and expectation — and discover whether their love story can outshine the cameras.

Without giving too much away, it involves the wedding of the season that rom-com fans will not want to miss.

Mathison is suave as Sam while Bure is bubbly and stunning as Sophie. Their affecting rapport allows for more resonance. They will sustain the viewers’ attention for its entire duration.

Paula Elle did a beautiful job directing this movie, and thus bringing this love story to life.

The Verdict

Overall, “Another Sweet Christmas” is a pleasant and heartwarming holiday story. It is filled with romance, levity, holiday cheer, and some well-needed laughs and tears (of joy).

Cameron Mathison and Candace Cameron Bure are absolutely delightful, and the screenplay is realistic and relatable.

They are able to celebrate such to true spirit of the holidays this season along with faith, hope, and love. It is certainly one of the best holiday films to be released this winter season in 2025.

Grab some popcorn or hot coca and allow Cameron Mathison and Candace Cameron Bure to lure you in. It garners an A rating.

In this article:another sweet christmas, Cameron Mathison, candace cameron bure, Film, great american family, Holiday, Movie
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 24,000 original articles over the past 19 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is an 18-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Asian markets mixed ahead of US data, expected Fed rate cut

Asian markets struggled into the weekend on Friday following a bland lead from Wall Street.

23 hours ago

World

Frank Gehry, master architect with a flair for drama, dead at 96

Canada-born US architect Frank Gehry, whose daring designs from the Guggenheim Bilbao to the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA died aged 96.

11 hours ago
Netflix highlighted strong performance from its content offers in the quarter Netflix highlighted strong performance from its content offers in the quarter

Business

Netflix to buy Warner Bros. Discovery in deal of the decade

Streaming giant Netflix said Friday it will buy film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion.

23 hours ago
2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Entertainment

Review: Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Reba McEntire hosts, and various artists perform

The Rockefeller Center Christmas 93rd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on December 3rd in the heart of New York City.

19 hours ago