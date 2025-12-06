Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new holiday film

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) and Cameron Mathison (“General Hospital”) star in their new holiday film “Another Sweet Christmas.”

It is the sequel to “Home Sweet Christmas,” which premiered on Great American Family last year.

When Sophie (Candace Cameron Bure) and Sam (Cameron Mathison) see their own love story turned into a Christmas movie, their small hometown of Waynesbridge, Washington, transforms into a real-life holiday film set.

As the spotlight grows brighter, the couple must navigate the pressures of fame and expectation — and discover whether their love story can outshine the cameras.

Without giving too much away, it involves the wedding of the season that rom-com fans will not want to miss.

Mathison is suave as Sam while Bure is bubbly and stunning as Sophie. Their affecting rapport allows for more resonance. They will sustain the viewers’ attention for its entire duration.

Paula Elle did a beautiful job directing this movie, and thus bringing this love story to life.

The Verdict

Overall, “Another Sweet Christmas” is a pleasant and heartwarming holiday story. It is filled with romance, levity, holiday cheer, and some well-needed laughs and tears (of joy).

Cameron Mathison and Candace Cameron Bure are absolutely delightful, and the screenplay is realistic and relatable.

They are able to celebrate such to true spirit of the holidays this season along with faith, hope, and love. It is certainly one of the best holiday films to be released this winter season in 2025.

Grab some popcorn or hot coca and allow Cameron Mathison and Candace Cameron Bure to lure you in. It garners an A rating.