Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film “Home Sweet Christmas,” which premieres on Sunday, December 1st.

Ironically enough, this marks the first time these two actors every worked together.

In “Home Sweet Christmas,” directed by Paula Elle, Sophie Marlow (Candace Cameron Bure), a successful mergers and acquisitions attorney, is called home to Waynesbridge, Washington, following her great uncle’s passing.

Uncle Henry left Sophie 60 percent ownership in his Marlow Maple Meadows, a sprawling patch of sugar maple forest.

Though Sophie hasn’t been on the property in decades, she immediately begins retracing the happy steps of her youth before encountering Sam (Cameron Mathison), her long-lost, childhood friend.

Sam has returned to the farm after learning that Uncle Henry left him the other 40 percent of the property. The legacy property means a quick sale is likely, though Sophie and Sam will discover neither of them is ready to let go just yet.

Candace Cameron Bure. Photo Credit: Garrett Lobaugh

Candace Cameron Bure is effervescent as Sophie, and she is a character that the audience instantly wants to root for from the beginning of the movie. For years, Bure has been affectionately known as the “Queen of Christmas,” and this movie is a substantial indication why.

Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Cameron Mathison is charming as Sam, as well as the voice of reason… they have excellent chemistry together, and both actors make “Home Sweet Christmas” one of the best holiday films to be released in 2024 (in any network or streaming platform). They will make you feel every emotion imaginable in a raw and refreshing manner.

The Verdict

Overall, “Home Sweet Christmas” is heartwarming, entertaining, uplifting, and resonant. It is filled with hope, faith, and positivity. This movie is like a nice warm blanket or like a hot cup of tea; it has a retro, nostalgic vibe to it and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity.

Paula Elle deserves to be commended for her exceptional direction and vision in bringing this rich and pleasant story to life.

The world needs more rom-coms of this caliber, especially with all the craziness that is going on these days.

Grab some popcorn or some hot cocoa and let Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison lure you in. “Home Sweet Christmas” garners five out of five stars. Well done.