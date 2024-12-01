Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film “Home Sweet Christmas,” which premieres on Sunday, December 1st.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison
Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.
Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film “Home Sweet Christmas,” which premieres on Sunday, December 1st.

Ironically enough, this marks the first time these two actors every worked together.

In “Home Sweet Christmas,” directed by Paula Elle, Sophie Marlow (Candace Cameron Bure), a successful mergers and acquisitions attorney, is called home to Waynesbridge, Washington, following her great uncle’s passing.

Uncle Henry left Sophie 60 percent ownership in his Marlow Maple Meadows, a sprawling patch of sugar maple forest.

Though Sophie hasn’t been on the property in decades, she immediately begins retracing the happy steps of her youth before encountering Sam (Cameron Mathison), her long-lost, childhood friend.

Sam has returned to the farm after learning that Uncle Henry left him the other 40 percent of the property. The legacy property means a quick sale is likely, though Sophie and Sam will discover neither of them is ready to let go just yet.

Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure. Photo Credit: Garrett Lobaugh

Candace Cameron Bure is effervescent as Sophie, and she is a character that the audience instantly wants to root for from the beginning of the movie. For years, Bure has been affectionately known as the “Queen of Christmas,” and this movie is a substantial indication why.

Cameron Mathison
Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Cameron Mathison is charming as Sam, as well as the voice of reason… they have excellent chemistry together, and both actors make “Home Sweet Christmas” one of the best holiday films to be released in 2024 (in any network or streaming platform). They will make you feel every emotion imaginable in a raw and refreshing manner.

The Verdict

Overall, “Home Sweet Christmas” is heartwarming, entertaining, uplifting, and resonant. It is filled with hope, faith, and positivity. This movie is like a nice warm blanket or like a hot cup of tea; it has a retro, nostalgic vibe to it and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity.

Paula Elle deserves to be commended for her exceptional direction and vision in bringing this rich and pleasant story to life.

The world needs more rom-coms of this caliber, especially with all the craziness that is going on these days.

Grab some popcorn or some hot cocoa and let Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison lure you in. “Home Sweet Christmas” garners five out of five stars. Well done.

In this article:Cameron Mathison, candace cameron bure, Film, great american family, Movie, paula elle, rom-com, Story
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Social Media

Australian PM ready to ‘engage’ with Musk on social media teen ban

"We will talk to anyone," Albanese said when asked if he would discuss the legislation with Musk.

17 hours ago
The high spending totals were the result not of price inflation but of rising demand The high spending totals were the result not of price inflation but of rising demand

Business

US ‘Black Friday’ online spending put at record $10.8 bn

American consumers spent a record $10.8 billion online during "Black Friday" promotions.

23 hours ago
Ryan Guzman Ryan Guzman

Entertainment

Review: Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz in the procedural drama series ‘9-1-1’ on ABC

Actor Ryan Guzman has been playing the role of Eddie Diaz in the hit procedural drama TV series "9-1-1" on ABC for the past...

19 hours ago
In 2004, Kushner, now 70, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign contributions In 2004, Kushner, now 70, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign contributions

Business

Trump taps Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law, as envoy to France

In 2004, Kushner, now 70, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign contributions - Copyright AFP Giorgi...

22 hours ago