Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Aaron Ashmore star in ‘The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries’

Candace Cameron Bure and Aaron Ashmore star in the new "The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker."
Markos Papadatos

Published

Aaron Ashmore and Candace Cameron Bure
Aaron Ashmore and Candace Cameron Bure. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.
Aaron Ashmore and Candace Cameron Bure. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Candace Cameron Bure and Aaron Ashmore star in the new “The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker.”

Martin Wood directed from a script by Jim Head. It recently premiered on Great American Pure Flix, and it will be headed to Great American Family later this fall.

The synopsis is: Ainsley McGregor (Candace Cameron Bure) is a former Chicago criminologist returns to her hometown of Sweet River, Texas.

Bure has chosen to trade full-time crime work to open Bless Your Arts, a market for artisans to sell crafts and wares.

Ainsley cannot deny her first love is crime solving and accepts a position teaching a criminology class at the local community college.

Her skills quickly become a major asset to the quaint town, when a murder occurs at a winery owned by her friend, who now stands accused of the crime.

The Sweet River sheriff, who just happens to be Ainsley’s brother, Ryan, wants her to stay out of the investigation. But Ainsley knows the pieces of this puzzle do not fit. To help her friend and with the unexpected assistance from some goodhearted local busybodies – Ainsley McGregor is back on the case.

This is an exhilarating, faith-based tale about a brave young woman who uncovers secrets, serves her community, and stands steadfast with her friends. It is well-written, entertaining, and it will certainly sustain the viewer’s attention for its entire duration.

Ainsley is able to take the audience along a bumpy ride with her as they race against time to unravel a mystery that hits too close to home.

Bure has great chemistry with her male lead Aaron Ashmore, and the screenplay is refreshing and it allows for some rich character development to unfold. It encompasses elements of a thriller, mystery, drama, and suspense.

With this role and this complex and elegant new character (Ainsley), Bure is able to showcase a different side of her artistry. Bure just shines in every scene, and makes all her scene partners stand out as well.

Hopefully, there will be a lot more future episodes in “The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries,” and it becomes a long-running mystery franchise.

Judging from the lead episode, this mystery series is bound to be a hit. “The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker” garners two giant thumbs up. Bravo.

Aaron Ashmore, candace cameron bure, great american family, great american pure flix, jim head, martin wood, Mystery, The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries, Thriller
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News.

