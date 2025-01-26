Review: Canaan Smith releases his third studio country album ‘Chickahominy’

Canaan Smith. Photo Credit: Niko Saladis

Country recording artist Canaan Smith released his third studio album “Chickahominy” independently on January 24th, 2025.

The record was produced by Anthony Olympia, and it was entirely co-written by Smith alongside such high-caliber songwriters as Ben Stennis (Luke Combs), Brett Beavers (Eric Church, Cody Johnson), Trent Tomlinson (Lainey Wilson), Jamie Paulin (Stephen Wilson Jr. and Ian Munsick), and Drew Kennedy (Patrick Droney), among others.

A chart-topping country star (“Love You Like That”), Canaan Smith is able to take his fans and listeners home with “Chickahominy.”

It opens with the spitfire “”18, Stoned & Stupid” and it is followed by the upbeat and fun title track Chickahominy,” which is reminiscent of a quintessential Brantley Gilbert tune. “Ain’t Much To Write Home About” is sonically and lyrically powerful.

The expressive “Bread & Honey” is a highlight track on the CD, and Smith shows us “No Mercy” on the follow-up song. “Pay It Forward” is uplifting; filled with positivity, optimism, and soaring harmonies.

“Everyday Joe” is a stunning collaboration with fellow country singer-songwriter Schmitty. “Green” is a midtempo and nonchalant tune with killer instrumentation coupled with an outlaw vibe.

After “Bad News,” it closes with the poignant “See You Again,” where the listener ought to have the Kleenex handy, and on a fitting note with the atmospheric “In Time with You,” where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more, and that’s a good thing.

It is evident that the male narrator is on a journey of self-discovery on this album, and he doesn’t hide anything. Smith is able to showcase his growth and maturity as a songwriter, vocalist, instrumentalist, and storyteller.

“Chickahominy” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Canaan Smith has released his best album to date with “Chickahominy.” It is bold, daring, warm, gritty, authentic and heartfelt. It is a Grammy-worthy collection from start to finish, and it is “sweeter than muscadine wine.”

The songs on here put the majority of the radio singles that are played on the contemporary “country music” airwaves to shame.

The vast majority of the songs on the popular country stations are fluff and bubble-gum country or forgettable bro country and drinking tunes, but the songs on “Chickahominy” are all a breath of fresh air. The lyrics feel like poetry with topics that are relevant and relatable.

Each of the 11 songs on here has its own identity. Smith is sincere, raw, and vulnerable, and his vulnerability is the listener’s reward. One can really hear Smith’s heart (like a stethoscope) on this brave musical effort.

Lyrically and vocally, fans can recall elements of such artists as Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, and Jason Aldean on this eclectic album, but with that signature and unmissable Canaan Smith flair, and he is not afraid to delve beyond the surface and go deep with his music.

His audience is in for one real musical experience. Whoever has yet to check out this new collection is truly missing out on one of the most gifted and underrated artists that modern country music has to offer.

“Chickahominy” should be up for every award in country music, and he should be winning everything. This album garners five out of five stars. Bravo.

