Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Caleb Polaha releases his new single ‘Whirlwind’

Singer-songwriter Caleb Polaha has released his new single “Whirlwind.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Caleb Polaha
Caleb Polaha. Photo Courtesy of Micah Max Polaha.
Caleb Polaha. Photo Courtesy of Micah Max Polaha.

Singer-songwriter Caleb Polaha has released his new single “Whirlwind.”

Caleb is the oldest son of Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha.

He allows his rich, gravely voice shine on this tune, and he is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. The listener can recall John Mayer meets Phillip Phillips, and its lyrics are warm and relatable.

“This song has always been so much fun for me to play, so I’m pumped to have it out there,” Caleb exclaimed in a post on social media.

“I hope that everyone enjoys this song as much as I have. Thank you all for listening. Can’t tell you what it means to me,” he added.

“Whirlwind” resonated well with his listening audience when he performed it live at Drom NYC in Manhattan back in December of 2023.

His single “Whirlwind” is available on Apple Music by clicking here. There is something in it for everyone; this song is a keeper.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Caleb Polaha and his new music, follow him on Instagram and visit his official homepage.

In this article:Caleb Polaha, drom nyc, hallmark, john mayer, Kristoffer Polaha, Music, phillip phillips, singer-songwriter, Single, whirlwind
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Saudi Arabia hopes to become a hub for electric vehicles as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil Saudi Arabia hopes to become a hub for electric vehicles as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil

Tech & Science

Driving safe: Which cars have the best accident records?

The child seat safety score was derived from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rankings.

5 hours ago
Donald Trump built a public profile as a property developer and businessman in New York before entering politics Donald Trump built a public profile as a property developer and businessman in New York before entering politics

World

Op-Ed: Global sycophancy – The culture of total failure

Sniveling weaklings of the world, rejoice! The future is sycophantic.

22 hours ago
Dorian Harewood and Jennifer Heisey of CCM Dorian Harewood and Jennifer Heisey of CCM

Entertainment

Dorian Harewood of ‘The Notebook’ musical talks about receiving his BFA degree from CCM

Tony nominee Dorian Harewood of "The Notebook" was bestowed his undergraduate degree from Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music (CCM) at Bond 45 in Manhattan.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Musk’s misleading election posts viewed 1.2 billion times: study

Ahead of the November election, researchers have raised alarm that X, formerly Twitter, is a hotbed of political misinformation.

20 hours ago