Review: Caleb Polaha releases his new single ‘Whirlwind’

Caleb Polaha. Photo Courtesy of Micah Max Polaha.

Singer-songwriter Caleb Polaha has released his new single “Whirlwind.”

Caleb is the oldest son of Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha.

He allows his rich, gravely voice shine on this tune, and he is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. The listener can recall John Mayer meets Phillip Phillips, and its lyrics are warm and relatable.

“This song has always been so much fun for me to play, so I’m pumped to have it out there,” Caleb exclaimed in a post on social media.

“I hope that everyone enjoys this song as much as I have. Thank you all for listening. Can’t tell you what it means to me,” he added.

“Whirlwind” resonated well with his listening audience when he performed it live at Drom NYC in Manhattan back in December of 2023.

His single “Whirlwind” is available on Apple Music by clicking here. There is something in it for everyone; this song is a keeper.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Caleb Polaha and his new music, follow him on Instagram and visit his official homepage.