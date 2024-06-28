Review: Caleb Polaha releases his new single ‘Up the Wall’

Caleb Polaha. Photo Courtesy of Caleb Polaha.

On June 28th, singer-songwriter Caleb Polaha released his new single “Up the Wall.”

“Feels like I’m fighting, to reach out to you, ’cause each time I do, all the things I’ve been hiding, come right into view,” Polaha sings in the opening verse, thus instantly luring his listeners and fans in.

Polaha’s vocals are reminiscent of Eli Young of Eli Young Band meets a young Steve Earle. Polaha collaborated on this song with the ever-talented Smith Curry.

The lyrics are pure poetry, and the tune itself is radio-friendly; moreover, it encompasses elements of indie, country, alternative, Americana, rock, and adult contemporary music.

Caleb is the oldest son of actor Kristoffer Polaha (a fan-favorite among Hallmark fans), so he proves that talent runs in his bloodline.

“Up the Wall” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “Up the Wall” is perhaps Caleb Polaha’s greatest song that he has released to date. It is worth well more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Caleb Polaha, check out his Linktree page, official homepage, and follow him on Instagram.