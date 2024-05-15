Review: Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, and Steve Carell star in ‘IF’ film

Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Steve Carell, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'IF.' Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Actors Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, and Steve Carell star in the new live action animated film “IF.”

It was written and directed by John Krasinski (who also served as one of its producers), and it is being released via Paramount Pictures.

Aside from Fleming, Reynolds, and Carell, “IF” also stars John Krasinski (as Bea’s father), Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and the late Louis Gossett Jr. alongside many more as the wonderfully distinct characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

The synopsis is: “IF” is about a girl Bea (played by Cailey Fleming) who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

Strong performances led by Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and the voiceover work of Steve Carell as “Blue” gives this film its beating heart.

Fiona Shaw is a revelation as Bea’s grandmother. Reynolds is effervescent as Cal, while Cailey Fleming delivers a true breakout performance as Bea, thus proving that a star is born. Fleming is poised for stardom in the entertainment industry.

Steve Carell helps bring “Blue” to life in a vivacious and refreshing manner, where he is able to showcase his wide range as an actor and storyteller. Carell proves to be a man that can do it all: drama, comedy, theatre, and animated/live action.

Verdict

Overall, “IF” is a movie with a lot of heart to it. This feel-good film underscored the power of imagination, as well as the magic of childhood and the significance of friends (whether they are real or imaginary), and the impact they can have on our lives.

Kudos to John Krasinski for writing such a compelling screenplay that is both witty and poignant. There is a rawness and authenticity to it. “IF” is worth checking out, it is ideal for the whole family, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.