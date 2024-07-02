Review: C. Thomas Howell releases his single ‘Take The Reins’

C. Thomas Howell in the music video of 'Take The Reins.' Photo Courtesy of C. Thomas Howell.

Actor and musician C. Thomas Howell (“The Outsiders”) released his single “Take The Reins.”

This is the first track from his second album, which will be out later in the year. “Take the Reins” was written by Tony Gross and Claudia Hoyser.

It is stirring ballad, where Howell allows his rich, resonant voice to shine. “Take The Reins” ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity. Howell is able to showcase his storytelling ability like no other.

Howell’s harking vocals on “Take The Reins” are reminiscent of Townes Van Zandt meets Merle Haggard, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

The song’s visually-striking music video may be heard below.

“Take The Reins” is available on Spotify and Apple Music. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two giant thumbs up.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more high-quality music to come from Howell in the future.

In other C. Thomas Howell news, he stars in the new film “Ride” alongside Forrie J. Smith and Jake Allyn, which also earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

To learn more about C. Thomas Howell and his music, visit his official website, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.