Review: C. Thomas Howell, Forrie J. Smith and Jake Allyn star in the new film ‘Ride’

C. Thomas Howell, Forrie J. Smith, and Jake Allyn in 'Ride.' Photo Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment.

Veteran actors C. Thomas Howell (“The Outsiders”) and Forrie J. Smith (“Yellowstone”), as well as Jake Allyn star in the new western film “Ride.”

Aside from C. Thomas Howell and Jake Allyn, the cast includes Annabeth Gish, Patrick Murney, screenwriter Josh Plasse, Laci Kaye Booth, Scott Reeves, Zia Carlock, and Forrie J. Smith (“Yellowstone”).

It is available on theaters and on digital as of June 14th. Jake Allyn directed the movie from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Josh Plasse.

The synopsis is: Desperate to raise money for his daughter’s cancer treatment, a retired bull rider teams up with his estranged son and resorts to robbery to secure payment before time runs out.

After the heist goes awry, keeping the money—and their freedom—requires the duo to outwit a dogged pair of local law enforcement officers, including a justice-minded sheriff who soon suspects that the key to her case may lie uncomfortably close to home.

C. Thomas Howell delivers a dynamic acting performance as John Hawkins that is equal in excellence to Sam Elliott (“1883”) meets Jeff Bridges (“True Grit”). His rapport with Jake Allyn’s character allows for more resonance.

Annabeth Gish is a triumph as Monica, while Forrie J. Smith is a revelation as Al and a true force of nature.

The multiple twists and turns in the plot will keep the audience engaged. Each actor is given his or her own characterization thanks to the screenwriters Jake Allyn and Josh Plasse. In fact, the entire cast is noteworthy, and they help tell this unflinching and riveting story. Its cinematography is visually striking as well.

The Verdict

Overall, “Ride” is a compelling movie from start to finish. It is witty, gritty, heartfelt, and a story of redemption. It will take viewers on a wild and bumpy “ride,” no pun intended.

There is something in it for everybody, especially those that enjoy westerns. It has rodeo action, suspense, mystery, and heist; moreover, there is a rawness and authenticity to it. “Ride” garners an A rating.