Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: C. Thomas Howell, Forrie J. Smith and Jake Allyn star in the new film ‘Ride’

Veteran actors C. Thomas Howell (“The Outsiders”) and Forrie J. Smith (“Yellowstone”), as well as Jake Allyn star in the new film “Ride.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

C. Thomas Howell, Forrie J. Smith, and Jake Allyn in 'Ride'
C. Thomas Howell, Forrie J. Smith, and Jake Allyn in 'Ride.' Photo Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment.
C. Thomas Howell, Forrie J. Smith, and Jake Allyn in 'Ride.' Photo Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment.

Veteran actors C. Thomas Howell (“The Outsiders”) and Forrie J. Smith (“Yellowstone”), as well as Jake Allyn star in the new western film “Ride.”

Aside from C. Thomas Howell and Jake Allyn, the cast includes Annabeth Gish, Patrick Murney, screenwriter Josh Plasse, Laci Kaye Booth, Scott Reeves, Zia Carlock, and Forrie J. Smith (“Yellowstone”).

It is available on theaters and on digital as of June 14th. Jake Allyn directed the movie from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Josh Plasse.

The synopsis is: Desperate to raise money for his daughter’s cancer treatment, a retired bull rider teams up with his estranged son and resorts to robbery to secure payment before time runs out.

After the heist goes awry, keeping the money—and their freedom—requires the duo to outwit a dogged pair of local law enforcement officers, including a justice-minded sheriff who soon suspects that the key to her case may lie uncomfortably close to home.

C. Thomas Howell delivers a dynamic acting performance as John Hawkins that is equal in excellence to Sam Elliott (“1883”) meets Jeff Bridges (“True Grit”). His rapport with Jake Allyn’s character allows for more resonance.

Annabeth Gish is a triumph as Monica, while Forrie J. Smith is a revelation as Al and a true force of nature.

The multiple twists and turns in the plot will keep the audience engaged. Each actor is given his or her own characterization thanks to the screenwriters Jake Allyn and Josh Plasse. In fact, the entire cast is noteworthy, and they help tell this unflinching and riveting story. Its cinematography is visually striking as well.

The Verdict

Overall, “Ride” is a compelling movie from start to finish. It is witty, gritty, heartfelt, and a story of redemption. It will take viewers on a wild and bumpy “ride,” no pun intended.

There is something in it for everybody, especially those that enjoy westerns. It has rodeo action, suspense, mystery, and heist; moreover, there is a rawness and authenticity to it. “Ride” garners an A rating.

In this article:Annabeth Gish, C. Thomas Howell, Film, forrie j. smith, Jake Allyn, Josh Plasse, Movie, Ride, western
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck over a defect on the accelerator panel Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck over a defect on the accelerator panel

Tech & Science

Going electric: The most anticipated EVs in the UK

The Tesla Cybertruck is the most searched-for future electric vehicle in the UK.

11 hours ago
The increase in interest rates by the Bank of England has added to a cost-of-living crisis as most UK homeowners have variable rate mortgages which have shot higher The increase in interest rates by the Bank of England has added to a cost-of-living crisis as most UK homeowners have variable rate mortgages which have shot higher

Business

Op-Ed: Rising prices vs tax cuts — Who benefits most, the gougers or the gouged?

Tax cuts will have no impact whatsoever.  

11 hours ago
A stellar black hole has been identified in the Milky Way A stellar black hole has been identified in the Milky Way

Tech & Science

Swirling winds help supermassive black holes grow

This points to extremely powerful rotating, magnetic winds helping this galaxy’s central supermassive black hole to grow.

19 hours ago

Business

Video applications are changing the recruitment process

The recent surge in AI technology has shifted productivity in an office environment.

19 hours ago